Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark

Police have launched an investigation over claims that six men were taking photographs of children at a playpark in Perth.

The incident was reported to have happened at South Inch just before 6pm on Tuesday.

One parent told The Courier she reported the matter to police after becoming concerned by the behaviour of two men.

Locals also shared their concerns on social media.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.50pm on Wednesday, police received a report of six men taking pictures of children playing in a playpark at South Inch, Perth.

“The incident occurred at around 5.50pm on Tuesday and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.”