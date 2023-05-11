Perth & Kinross Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark Concerns were raised by parents at South Inch on Tuesday. By James Simpson May 11 2023, 10.59am Share Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4381855/police-men-photos-children-perth-park/ Copy Link South Inch Park in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have launched an investigation over claims that six men were taking photographs of children at a playpark in Perth. The incident was reported to have happened at South Inch just before 6pm on Tuesday. One parent told The Courier she reported the matter to police after becoming concerned by the behaviour of two men. Locals also shared their concerns on social media. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.50pm on Wednesday, police received a report of six men taking pictures of children playing in a playpark at South Inch, Perth. “The incident occurred at around 5.50pm on Tuesday and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close