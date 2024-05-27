Monday court round-up — Nasty sepsis abuse and saucy slip-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Nasty sepsis abuse and saucy slip-up

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A woman awaiting surgery was told by her abusive partner: “I wish you got sepsis and died.”

Scott Aitken appeared in the dock and admitted making a series of horrific comments to his now-ex.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 35-year-old called her “trailer trash” and “a skank.”

Aitken, of Preston Watson Street, Errol, pled guilty to a course of abusive behaviour between December 1 2022 and June 23 2023.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said Aitken made numerous abusive and derogatory remarks throughout their relationship.

He made the vile comment about sepsis while his partner was in hospital, about to go into the theatre.

“When the complainer was discharged, she was inconsolable about this comment,” Ms Paterson said.

Another time, when the woman was using a knife in the kitchen, Aitken said to her: “I wish the knife would slip down your throat and keep going – it would make everyone’s life easier.”

Aitken’s lawyer said he “very much regrets” his conduct.

Sheriff Alison McKay placed him on supervision for six months and imposed a non-harassment order for the same period of time.

Murder accusation

A former head gamekeeper has appeared in court accused of the murder of a dog walker at Aberfeldy. David Campbell is accused of killing Brian Low, 65, as he walked his dog near the Perthshire town in February. He appeared briefly at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no plea.

Brian Low and Aberfeldy death scene
Police at the scene in Aberfeldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Jacqui Low.

Nose biter

A Buckhaven man has been ordered to complete unpaid work after biting a rival on the nose.

Michael Bellamy, 29, of Factory Road, previously admitted injuring the man by punching him on the head, biting him on the nose and fighting with him at a property in Holly Grove, Leven, on August 30 2022.

His solicitor Christine Hagan explained he is now around six months clean from cocaine misuse.

She added Bellamy, who is currently subject to a community payback order for an assault on his mother, is saving money to repay a fraud victim £140.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC imposed 90 hours unpaid work, to be completed in a year.

Weapons cache in multi

A weapons fanatic sprayed an imitation firearm around a communal landing, before police found a weapons arsenal in his Dundee multi. Ex-paratrooper Darren Hogg had air weapons, bows and knives at his Burnside Court flat when police arrived to investigate the shooting incident last May. He has been jailed.

Darren Hogg
Darren Hogg. Image: Facebook.

Saucy slip-up

A sozzled sauce spiller was caught with a screwdriver in Dundee city centre after police spotted the same condiment smeared over his dropped “weapon” as was staining his clothes.

Michael Brown had been at a boozy barbecue and spilled sauce on both his clothing and the tool with which he was caught on July 19 last year.

The noisy drunk drew attention to himself on Panmure Street and a member of the public in the Wellgate shopping centre pointed out to police the messy weapon he had dropped.

He was taken to West Bell Street HQ in a police van and a knife with a five-inch blade, which Brown admitted was his, was later found in the back.

Brown, 48, of the Lily Walker Centre in Dundee, was brought from HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted both weapons charges.

His lawyer Gary Foulis said: “He had been at a family barbecue.

“There had been copious amounts of alcohol taken by him.

“He had assisted in repairing a wheel on the barbeque. He should not have had these items on his person.”

Brown, whose criminal record includes a High Court assault conviction from 1997, was jailed by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael for 11 months and forfeited both weapons.

Drugs stash discovery

A man who turned his own Arbroath home into a cannabis farm was caught with an illicit stash worth almost £25,000. Farm worker Miroslav Novotny appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug after plants and packaged drugs were found in his property.

Miroslav Novotny
Miroslav Novotny ran a cannabis farm in Arbroath.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Christian Williams.
BMW driver with replica assault rifle reached 120mph in police chase through Angus and…
Brian Low and Aberfeldy death scene
Aberfeldy shooting: Former gamekeeper, 75, in court accused of shotgun murder
Miroslav Novotny
Arbroath man turned his home into huge cannabis farm
DPD van
Dundee man chased DPD driver round van with Stanley knife
Roshan Baral with his Mercedes.
Fife sushi chef caught drink-driving Mercedes home after Eid celebrations
Darren Hogg
Ex-para's weapons arsenal found after Dundee multi rampage
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Blairgowrie pub assault Picture shows; Kerry Brown. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/05/2024
Mum-of-three attacked police and bar staff during drunken brawl in Blairgowrie pub
Declan Todd
Steroid and cocaine-abusing Dundee boyfriend admits campaign of violence
Christopher Dickson.
Prison warning for Dicksons of Perth boss caught driving while banned for third time
Grant Ross downloaded sick child abuse files.
Carnoustie paedophile admits 'I've been doing stuff' as police uncover obscene images stash