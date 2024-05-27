Monday court round-up — Nasty sepsis abuse and saucy slip-up

A woman awaiting surgery was told by her abusive partner: “I wish you got sepsis and died.”

Scott Aitken appeared in the dock and admitted making a series of horrific comments to his now-ex.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 35-year-old called her “trailer trash” and “a skank.”

Aitken, of Preston Watson Street, Errol, pled guilty to a course of abusive behaviour between December 1 2022 and June 23 2023.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said Aitken made numerous abusive and derogatory remarks throughout their relationship.

He made the vile comment about sepsis while his partner was in hospital, about to go into the theatre.

“When the complainer was discharged, she was inconsolable about this comment,” Ms Paterson said.

Another time, when the woman was using a knife in the kitchen, Aitken said to her: “I wish the knife would slip down your throat and keep going – it would make everyone’s life easier.”

Aitken’s lawyer said he “very much regrets” his conduct.

Sheriff Alison McKay placed him on supervision for six months and imposed a non-harassment order for the same period of time.

Murder accusation

A former head gamekeeper has appeared in court accused of the murder of a dog walker at Aberfeldy. David Campbell is accused of killing Brian Low, 65, as he walked his dog near the Perthshire town in February. He appeared briefly at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no plea.

Nose biter

A Buckhaven man has been ordered to complete unpaid work after biting a rival on the nose.

Michael Bellamy, 29, of Factory Road, previously admitted injuring the man by punching him on the head, biting him on the nose and fighting with him at a property in Holly Grove, Leven, on August 30 2022.

His solicitor Christine Hagan explained he is now around six months clean from cocaine misuse.

She added Bellamy, who is currently subject to a community payback order for an assault on his mother, is saving money to repay a fraud victim £140.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC imposed 90 hours unpaid work, to be completed in a year.

Weapons cache in multi

A weapons fanatic sprayed an imitation firearm around a communal landing, before police found a weapons arsenal in his Dundee multi. Ex-paratrooper Darren Hogg had air weapons, bows and knives at his Burnside Court flat when police arrived to investigate the shooting incident last May. He has been jailed.

Saucy slip-up

A sozzled sauce spiller was caught with a screwdriver in Dundee city centre after police spotted the same condiment smeared over his dropped “weapon” as was staining his clothes.

Michael Brown had been at a boozy barbecue and spilled sauce on both his clothing and the tool with which he was caught on July 19 last year.

The noisy drunk drew attention to himself on Panmure Street and a member of the public in the Wellgate shopping centre pointed out to police the messy weapon he had dropped.

He was taken to West Bell Street HQ in a police van and a knife with a five-inch blade, which Brown admitted was his, was later found in the back.

Brown, 48, of the Lily Walker Centre in Dundee, was brought from HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted both weapons charges.

His lawyer Gary Foulis said: “He had been at a family barbecue.

“There had been copious amounts of alcohol taken by him.

“He had assisted in repairing a wheel on the barbeque. He should not have had these items on his person.”

Brown, whose criminal record includes a High Court assault conviction from 1997, was jailed by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael for 11 months and forfeited both weapons.

Drugs stash discovery

A man who turned his own Arbroath home into a cannabis farm was caught with an illicit stash worth almost £25,000. Farm worker Miroslav Novotny appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug after plants and packaged drugs were found in his property.

