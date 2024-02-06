Dundee paedophile called police to say he watched ‘bad things’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee paedophile called police to say he watched ‘bad things’

Tommy Craig made the confession after downloading hunderds of images.

By Ciaran Shanks
Tommy Craig.
Tommy Craig.

A Dundee creep caught with hundreds of child abuse images phoned the police and told them he had watched “bad things”.

Tommy Craig, 22, freely admitted to officers who later arrested him that he had downloaded the vile material.

A report has now been ordered and the Broughty Ferry Road man will learn his fate next month.

Hundreds of images

Prosecutor Lee Corr told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He contacted Police Scotland to say he was watching child pornography and using it as a coping mechanism.

“He openly stated to officers ‘I have watched bad things – child porn. It isn’t that bad, it’s like teenagers and that. I feel like I belong in a mental institute.’

“He provided a pass code for his phone to be searched.

Several hundred images were found during the search.

Unprompted confession

Craig pled guilty to downloading child abuse images between August 28 and December 23 2022.

According to defence solicitor Mike Short, Craig had been struggling to cope after what was described as a difficult upbringing.

Mr Short said: “He is a young man who knew there was a problem and sought assistance for it.

“He drew it to police attention and did nothing to try and hide it.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for the preparation of social work reports and Craig’s bail was continued.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Culloden Road, Arbroath.
Police Taser rock-throwing Arbroath sex offender
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man made shotgun death threat to police officer in Kirkcaldy outburst
HMP Perth welcomed cameras for documentary.
EXCLUSIVE: BBC slammed over violent Fife prisoner's appearance in Perth jail documentary
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Sectarian abuse beating and 'let's play a game'
The Scottish SPCA led the investigation.
Dundee man found guilty of 'causing suffering' by kicking lurcher
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol-Anne.
Murder victim estate loophole closed thanks to Fife family's campaign
Tyler Godfrey.
Man left footprint on rival's head in potentially 'catastrophic' Forfar stamp attack
Alba Party candidate Mark Shields.
Alba Party candidate menaced ex-wife with Perth 'prison friends' threat
Julie Young.
Sheriff 'appalled' by five-year court delay as Fife mum who swindled £27k gets unpaid…
Nazir Daud.
Jail for £300k Dundee fraudster who went on run for 10 months