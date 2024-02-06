Dundee No 2 points out key lesson to learn as Dark Blues hope to welcome back ‘touch and go’ trio for St Mirren trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee No 2 points out key lesson to learn as Dark Blues hope to welcome back ‘touch and go’ trio for St Mirren trip

Dee head to Paisley on Wednesday night for another crucial Premiership clash.

By George Cran
Ricki Lamie
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS

Learning to grind out results is a key lesson for Dundee’s young guns to learn as they aim for a top-six finish.

They head to St Mirren on Wednesday after letting slip a 2-1 lead at home to Hearts on Saturday.

They’ve been guilty of throwing away winning positions on a number of occasions this term.

But assistant manager Stuart Taylor insists the mentality is there at Dens Park to continue to turn good performances into points.

“Through the season we’ve ground out clean sheets and good results,” Taylor pointed out.

Dundee assistant manager Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS
Dundee assistant manager Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS

“There are different ways to grind results and the next thing in our development as a young team is making sure no matter what happens in a game, we deal with it and get on with it.

“We’ve had a positive response when we’ve lost a goal but it is a case of learning lessons.”

Showing that learning in Paisley on Wednesday will be key as Dundee aim to cut the six-point gap to the Buddies in fifth.

Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren in their last fixture. Image: SNS
Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren the last time they met. Image: SNS

“I’ve seen them quite a bit this season, very well-organised side, know the league inside out, know their intentions, very well-disciplined,” Taylor added.

“We lost out earlier in the season then had a fantastic result against them up here.

“They don’t lose many goals and they’re a threat going forward. It’ll be one of the toughest games we’ll have.”

Team news

After having eight missing at Aberdeen and then seven missing at home to Hearts, the Dark Blues are hoping to have some of their injured stars available.

Central defenders Ricki Lamie, Aaron Donnelly and Antonio Portales have been missed – Dundee haven’t kept a clean sheet since Lamie’s last game and have only kept one since Portales limped off at Ibrox in December.

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie is touch and go for Wednesday’s trip to St Mirren. Image: SNS

Dara Costelloe, meanwhile, missed out against Hearts and could return.

“Antonio’s responding well, Lamie’s not far away, he’s touch and go (for St Mirren),” the Dens No 2 added.

“We’ve a young group but it’s nice to have that bit of experience with someone of Lamie’s character.

“Aaron Donnelly’s back and has been with us for a few days. Be touch and go whether he’ll be involved or not.

“Costelloe had a fitness test before the Hearts game, it was risk and reward and we chose to just leave it.”

Portales will be joined by Diego Pineda, Jon McCracken and Charlie Reilly in missing the trip to St Mirren.

