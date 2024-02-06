Dundee No 2 points out key lesson to learn as Dark Blues hope to welcome back ‘touch and go’ trio for St Mirren trip

Learning to grind out results is a key lesson for Dundee’s young guns to learn as they aim for a top-six finish.

They head to St Mirren on Wednesday after letting slip a 2-1 lead at home to Hearts on Saturday.

They’ve been guilty of throwing away winning positions on a number of occasions this term.

But assistant manager Stuart Taylor insists the mentality is there at Dens Park to continue to turn good performances into points.

“Through the season we’ve ground out clean sheets and good results,” Taylor pointed out.

“There are different ways to grind results and the next thing in our development as a young team is making sure no matter what happens in a game, we deal with it and get on with it.

“We’ve had a positive response when we’ve lost a goal but it is a case of learning lessons.”

Showing that learning in Paisley on Wednesday will be key as Dundee aim to cut the six-point gap to the Buddies in fifth.

“I’ve seen them quite a bit this season, very well-organised side, know the league inside out, know their intentions, very well-disciplined,” Taylor added.

“We lost out earlier in the season then had a fantastic result against them up here.

“They don’t lose many goals and they’re a threat going forward. It’ll be one of the toughest games we’ll have.”

Team news

After having eight missing at Aberdeen and then seven missing at home to Hearts, the Dark Blues are hoping to have some of their injured stars available.

Central defenders Ricki Lamie, Aaron Donnelly and Antonio Portales have been missed – Dundee haven’t kept a clean sheet since Lamie’s last game and have only kept one since Portales limped off at Ibrox in December.

Dara Costelloe, meanwhile, missed out against Hearts and could return.

“Antonio’s responding well, Lamie’s not far away, he’s touch and go (for St Mirren),” the Dens No 2 added.

“We’ve a young group but it’s nice to have that bit of experience with someone of Lamie’s character.

“Aaron Donnelly’s back and has been with us for a few days. Be touch and go whether he’ll be involved or not.

“Costelloe had a fitness test before the Hearts game, it was risk and reward and we chose to just leave it.”

Portales will be joined by Diego Pineda, Jon McCracken and Charlie Reilly in missing the trip to St Mirren.