Josh Edwards: Why Dunfermline’s decision to boot out Barnsley bid was vital and what next for Pars’ Mr Consistent?

In a campaign littered with injuries and setbacks, Josh Edwards remains the one constant – and consistent – presence for Dunfermline.

The defender has featured in every one of the Pars’ matches this season in all competitions.

In fact, he has played every last minute of all of the Fifers’ 21 league games so far.

Only in the cups has he been afforded something of a break, leaving the pitch with 18 minutes to play against Annan Athletic in the Viaplay Cup back in July.

In the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Dundee United in September, he was a 53rd-minute replacement at Tannadice.

But in the other four cup outings he has again lasted the full 90 minutes.

Whilst team-mates have required time on the sidelines to recover from knocks and, in many cases, more serious injuries, the reliable Edwards has been one of the first names on James McPake’s team-sheet.

It is understandable, then, that the East End Park boss was thrilled to have retained the services of the 23-year-old beyond last week’s signing deadline.

Glowing

Having reportedly attracted interest previously from the likes of Stoke City and Preston North End, it was Barnsley who tested Dunfermline’s resolve during the transfer window.

A bid understood to have stretched to six figures was lodged with the Pars board but was booted out without need for further negotiation.

McPake has spoken in glowing terms of just what Edwards brings to his team on the flank.

Having arrived in 2019 as a left-back, the former Airdrie player now fulfils a vital wing-back role in McPake’s formation.

He has the necessary pace, strength and fitness to get forward in attack – and back again – and has the kind of swerving cross that troubles backtracking defences.

The one-time Kilmarnock trainee has even pitched in with three goals this season, against Albion Rovers, Arbroath and old club Airdrie.

It is no surprise to hear McPake say, “a player of his profile is really hard to find. I don’t see many like [him] out there.”

What that also means, though, is that he will continue to prove attractive to suitors in the market for the left-sided versatility Edwards displays.

Dunfermline indicated ahead of the window they had taken up the option in the player’s agreement to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Sell on

But, come the end of the season, he will therefore be committed to the Championship club for just one more season.

Given Dunfermline’s goal of developing young talent with the aim of selling them on when the time is right, it may be the Pars will not be able to keep warding off interest for too much longer.

In the meantime, however, the hope is he will provide some stability in an every-changing back line, whose rawness and unfamiliarity was laid bare in Saturday’s 5-0 hammering from Morton.

With more than 200 senior games under his belt already, Edwards will be badly needed in the coming weeks as the Fifers bid to survive some turbulent times without a clutch of key performers – particularly alongside him in defence.