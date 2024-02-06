Josh Edwards: Why Dunfermline’s decision to boot out Barnsley bid was vital and what next for Pars’ Mr Consistent?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Edwards: Why Dunfermline’s decision to boot out Barnsley bid was vital and what next for Pars’ Mr Consistent?

The 23-year-old has been ever present in a turbulent season at East End Park.

Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards stretches as he warms up before a game.
Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

In a campaign littered with injuries and setbacks, Josh Edwards remains the one constant – and consistent – presence for Dunfermline.

The defender has featured in every one of the Pars’ matches this season in all competitions.

In fact, he has played every last minute of all of the Fifers’ 21 league games so far.

Only in the cups has he been afforded something of a break, leaving the pitch with 18 minutes to play against Annan Athletic in the Viaplay Cup back in July.

Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards wheels away and points in the direction of supporters after scoring against old club Airdrie in December.
Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards scored against old club Airdrie in December. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

In the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Dundee United in September, he was a 53rd-minute replacement at Tannadice.

But in the other four cup outings he has again lasted the full 90 minutes.

Whilst team-mates have required time on the sidelines to recover from knocks and, in many cases, more serious injuries, the reliable Edwards has been one of the first names on James McPake’s team-sheet.

It is understandable, then, that the East End Park boss was thrilled to have retained the services of the 23-year-old beyond last week’s signing deadline.

Glowing

Having reportedly attracted interest previously from the likes of Stoke City and Preston North End, it was Barnsley who tested Dunfermline’s resolve during the transfer window.

A bid understood to have stretched to six figures was lodged with the Pars board but was booted out without need for further negotiation.

McPake has spoken in glowing terms of just what Edwards brings to his team on the flank.

Having arrived in 2019 as a left-back, the former Airdrie player now fulfils a vital wing-back role in McPake’s formation.

He has the necessary pace, strength and fitness to get forward in attack – and back again – and has the kind of swerving cross that troubles backtracking defences.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Josh Edwards sees a shot saved by Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Josh Edwards’ energy is important to Dunfermline in both attack and defence. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The one-time Kilmarnock trainee has even pitched in with three goals this season, against Albion Rovers, Arbroath and old club Airdrie.

It is no surprise to hear McPake say, “a player of his profile is really hard to find. I don’t see many like [him] out there.”

What that also means, though, is that he will continue to prove attractive to suitors in the market for the left-sided versatility Edwards displays.

Dunfermline indicated ahead of the window they had taken up the option in the player’s agreement to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Sell on

But, come the end of the season, he will therefore be committed to the Championship club for just one more season.

Given Dunfermline’s goal of developing young talent with the aim of selling them on when the time is right, it may be the Pars will not be able to keep warding off interest for too much longer.

In the meantime, however, the hope is he will provide some stability in an every-changing back line, whose rawness and unfamiliarity was laid bare in Saturday’s 5-0 hammering from Morton.

With more than 200 senior games under his belt already, Edwards will be badly needed in the coming weeks as the Fifers bid to survive some turbulent times without a clutch of key performers – particularly alongside him in defence.

