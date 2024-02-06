Police Taser rock-throwing Arbroath sex offender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police Taser rock-throwing Arbroath sex offender

Steven Dunn continued to struggle and issue threats after he was brought down.

By Ciaran Shanks
Culloden Road, Arbroath.
The incident began in Culloden Road, Arbroath. Image: Google.

Police used a Taser on an Arbroath sex offender after he threw rocks at them during an early morning rampage.

Steven Dunn also tried to bite officers during the violent episode last summer.

Reports have been ordered, with Dunn locked up ahead of sentencing later this month.

Sex offender threw rock at police

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how police had been called out to Culloden Road in the Angus town just after midnight on June 22 last year.

Dunn, a registered sex offender, was seen running down a close.

However, he returned a short time later, clutching a rock.

“He ran towards the officer shouting ‘I’ll kill you’ prompting the officer to require urgent assistance,” fiscal depute Lee Corr said.

“The accused threw a rock, narrowly missing the officer’s head.”

At around 12.30am, other officers saw Dunn, who then ran towards PC Kieran Ritson with a brick over his head.

Spit hood and nose-bite threats

PC drew his Taser before Dunn threw the brick towards PC Ritson, causing it to strike him on the lower back.

Mr Corr added: “PC Page deployed his taser which contacted with the accused’s leg.

“This resulted in him falling into the road.

“Whilst officers applied a spit hood, the accused attempted to bite PC Ritson’s hand.

“The accused’s behaviour was hostile and was continually shouting, swearing and making threats.”

Dunn, a prisoner at HMP Perth, tried to bite PC Dawn Jamieson while shouting: “I’ll bite your f****** nose off.”

The 47-year-old pled guilty to throwing a rock at PC Wylie, striking PC Ritson with a rock and trying to bite him on the body, trying to bite PC Jamieson and repeatedly shouting, swearing and making threats.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence on Dunn until later this month in order for reports to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

