A92 north of Montrose to remain shut for Storm Babet damage dive inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

A92 north of Montrose to remain shut for Storm Babet damage dive inspection

Engineers fear floodwater has caused serious damage to Lower North Water Bridge on the main road north.

By Graham Brown
Engineers are working on full inspections of the A92 Lower North Water Bridge and neighbouring viaduct. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Engineers are working on full inspections of the A92 Lower North Water Bridge and neighbouring viaduct. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Engineers face a race against time to carry out a dive survey of the main A92 crossing north of Montrose.

Lower North Water Bridge has been shut since Storm Babet tore through Angus.

It forced hundreds of people from their homes and left Angus and Aberdeenshire Councils facing a multi-million pound recovery bill.

The bridge over the River North Esk sits right on the border of the two council areas.

A92 North Water Bridge
The A92 Lower North Water Bridge and old railway viaduct sit over the River North Esk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There are fears the storm waters have undermined one of its main piers.

But until water levels subside sufficiently to get divers into the River North Esk the road will stay closed.

Shut until next week – at least

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “The Lower North Water Bridge on the A92 will remain closed to all traffic until at least Monday November 6 on account of strong indications that there is undermining of one of the central piers.

“We’ve been unable to permit a dive inspection of the bridge owing to continuing heavy rainfall which has caused high and fast flowing water levels.

“We aim to commence inspections as soon as water levels and conditions allow.”

The weather window of the past two days has allowed engineers to see more of the bridge supports.

The old railway viaduct beside the A92 bridge has also been closed to cyclists and walkers.

Storm Babet’s destructive power is clearly evident in the erosion around its base.

North Water Bridge Storm Babet erosion.
Erosion around a pillar of the old railway viaduct. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But the full inspection plan may be hit by Storm Ciaran.

A yellow weather warning has come into force for much of Courier country.

It could dump another 50mm of rain on Angus and the Mearns during Wednesday.

Long diversions

The A92 closure has left some Montrose drivers facing lengthy detours due to damage caused to other routes in the north Angus area.

Routes around Hillside and Marykirk were also badly affected during Babet.

The area was scene of tragedy after an Angus man died when he became trapped in his car in the floodwaters.

Official diversions for the Lower North Water Bridge closure are on A-class roads.

A92 Lower North Water Bridge
The A92 bridge will remain closed to traffic until at least next week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Montrose councillor Tommy Stewart says many drivers are travelling via Brechin and the A90 to avoid rural roads damaged by the storms.

“Safety is absolutely paramount so we need to let them fully inspect this bridge and hopefully they can get that done as soon as possible,” he said.

“My wife works in St Cyrus and her journey of about ten minutes can now take up to an hour.

“There are a lot of drivers who just won’t take the risk of going on back roads at night and in the weather we have had.

“But it’s putting extra pressure on the A90 junctions and that’s not great.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The scale of the damage to the sewer pipe near Carnoustie. Image: John Glenday
Angus environmental campaigner's 'disaster' fears after news Carnoustie sewer pipe repair could take 'several…
Thomas Hill
Student's carbon monoxide poisoning death in Angus Glens was avoidable, sheriff rules
Heavy rain will hit the region once again. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Storm Ciaran to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued for heavy rain
The one-time luxury Letham Grange hotel continues to decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham Grange owners delay second consultation event on controversial redevelopment bid
car fire kirriemuir forfar
Crew tackles car fire on road between Forfar and Kirriemuir
Fife paedophile Liam Cunningham.
Fife paedophile back on sex offenders register after police seize child abuse cache
The making of the Lochside Connections music video was a fun process. Image: Supplied
VIDEO: Forfar dementia centre members sing praises of life-changing Lochside Connections
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; Douglas Piggot, Bracken Piggot and the Dalhousie Hotel. Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 30/10/2023
Shamed Angus hotel boss jailed for role in son's £20k drugs operation
Gateway to the Glens in Kirrie has shut its doors. Image: Angus Alive
What now for Brechin and Kirriemuir museums after curtain comes down on visitor season?
Flooding in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council to release £250,000 for Storm Babet emergency response

Conversation