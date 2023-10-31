Man left with serious facial injury after attack at Dundee taxi rank

A man was taken to hospital with a serious facial injury after being attacked at a Dundee taxi rank.

The assault took place during an altercation outside Marco Polo on Hawkhill early on Sunday.

Police have issued a description of the person they are looking for and they believe he may have been with a pregnant woman.

Officers also say the area was busy with people out celebrating Halloween at the time of the attack.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating an assault to injury which took place at the taxi rank outside Marco Polo on Hawkhill, Dundee, between 1.35am and 1.45am on Sunday.

Victim punched several times in Dundee Hawkhill taxi rank attack

“A male in the queue became involved in an altercation with another male, who allegedly proceeded to assault him by punching him numerous times in the face before leaving the area.

“The victim suffered a serious facial injury as a result and required hospital treatment.

“Officers would like to trace a male, described as white, about 6ft and medium build with short brown hair, (who) was wearing a white or cream top or jacket and blue jeans.

“He may have been in the company of a pregnant woman who was wearing a dark dress.”

The spokesperson added: “The taxi rank was busy with a lot of Halloween weekend revellers in the area at the time.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/260554/23.”