Storm Babet: Marykirk floodwater victim named as Arbroath man, 61

A man who died when his car was swept away in water near Marykirk can be named as Peter Pelling, from Arbroath.

Mr Pelling, 61, was reported missing in the early hours of Friday morning after his car became trapped in floodwater from Storm Babet.

Emergency services carried out a search and his body and vehicle were recovered on Monday.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

‘Our family is devastated by this tragic accident’

A statement from his family, released by Police Scotland, said: “Peter was a very kind, loyal and hardworking man.

“He was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, partner and friend.

“Our family are absolutely devastated by this horrific and tragic accident.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the first responders and all of the emergency services teams involved in what was a particularly challenging rescue, due to the weather and environmental factors surrounding the incident.

“Their continued efforts over the past few days have been so greatly appreciated.

“We would like to ask for privacy while we come to terms with this incredible loss.”

Peter is the third person to die in Scotland following Storm Babet which brought flooding to parts of Aberdeenshire and Tayside.

Tributes have also been paid to Perthshire businesswoman Wendy Taylor and Arbroath painter, John Gillan, who also died during the storm.