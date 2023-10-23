Tributes paid to Perthshire’s Wendy Taylor after Storm Babet death in Angus river

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to Perthshire’s Wendy Taylor after Storm Babet death in Angus river

Wendy, whose family run the Taylors Snacks crisps business, is being remembered as a woman of 'kindness and wisdom'.

By Morag Lindsay
Wendy Taylor.
Wendy Taylor. Image: Supplied.

The King’s representative in Perth and Kinross has led tributes to a popular local grandmother who died tragically during Storm Babet.

Wendy Taylor, 57, whose farming family run Taylors Snacks at Errol, was swept to her death on the Invermark estate in Brechin on Thursday.

Stephen Leckie, the Lord-Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, was among the many people expressing condolences.

The Crieff Hydro boss said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Wendy Taylor, who was swept into the Water of Lee at Glen Esk on Thursday.

“Our thoughts are with her husband George and their children James, Sally and Susanna and grandchildren India and George.”

Wendy Taylor.
Wendy Taylor.

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said Mrs Taylor would be remembered for her kindness and wisdom.

He said: “I am terribly saddened to hear of Wendy’s passing, and my thoughts are with George, her family and friends during what will be a hugely difficult time.

“Wendy was an influential and much-loved figure in the Perthshire business community. Her loss will be felt acutely by all those who knew her both professionally and personally.

“Wendy was known her kindness and her wisdom. I hope that the outpouring of good wishes from the public will provide some comfort to her family.”

John Swinney
John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Local councillor Angus Forbes said the Taylor family did a lot to support the Errol community and residents .

“The Taylor family are well known, and well liked, across the Carse of Gowrie,” he said.

“They’re a really decent business, and a really nice family.

“They are always very supportive of the community around Errol, particularly the school.

“My thoughts are with Wendy Taylor’s family after this horrific accident. I know a lot of local people would want to share their condolences too.”

Mrs Taylor was named by police on Sunday.

Her body was recovered on Thursday afternoon after she was swept into the river during a break on the Invermark estate in the Angus Glens.

A view of the Invermark Estate.
Wendy Taylor died on the Invermark Estate. Image: Shutterstock.

Her husband George set up the Taypak potato business.

However, the Taylor family have farmed in the Carse of Gowrie for around 100 years.

They started producing crisps in 2009, making the famous Mackie’s brand from their Errol factory.

The crisps were recently rebranded as Taylors Snacks.

George and James Taylor nest to a Mackies of Scotland sign outside their business in Errol
Wendy Taylor’s husband George Taylor and son James.

Mac Mackie, chairman of Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “We were deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Wendy; she was a dear friend to many of us at Mackie’s.

“Wendy had an infectious personality and brought a tremendous amount of energy and commitment to every aspect of her business and life.

“From one extended family to another, our thoughts are with the Taylor family at this difficult and sad time.”

Mrs Taylor was Wendy Forbes before her marriage.

Her family are behind the Forbes of Kingennie resort in Angus.

Her parents, Cindy and the late Graham Forbes, farmed at Kingennie, before their son Mike developed it into a visitor attraction.

Her father also co-founded East Coast Viners.

‘Beloved wife, best friend and soulmate’

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mrs Taylor’s family said: “We are absolutely heartbroken to lose Wendy in such tragic circumstances and are still struggling to come to terms with it.

“Wendy was a beautiful, kind, funny and caring person. She was a ray of sunshine for everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

“Wendy was the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate in life to George, mother to James, Sally and Susanna and Granny to India and George.

James and Sally Taylor in a potato field near Errol
James and Sally Taylor. Image: Mackie’s at Taypack.

“Our family would like to thank Police Scotland for their professionalism and sensitivity in recent days, and in particular Paul Morgan of Police Mountain Rescue for recovering Wendy.

“Thank you to all of our extended family and friends for supporting us through this indescribably difficult time.”

Wendy Taylor was ‘beautiful inside and out’

Hundreds of people took to Facebook to express their condolences.

Many said they knew Mrs Taylor personally,

Vicki Young wrote: “So shocked and heartbroken to hear this. I had the pleasure of knowing Wendy. Such a beautiful woman who always made me laugh.”

Lorraine Law posted: “So sad to hear this news, I’ll always remember her coming to see me in my shops. Lovely lady.”

And Sandra Brown said: “The saying ‘beautiful inside and out’ was made for Wendy.

“What a lovely, lovely lady who, with her engaging personality, made people laugh. A huge loss.”

