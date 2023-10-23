Storm Babet: King’s message of support to people of Brechin

King Charles has sent a message of support to flood-ravaged Brechin.

The message was sent from Buckingham Palace to Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers.

King Charles spoke of his “special thoughts and sympathy” for those affected by the disaster.

He wrote: “My wife and I were deeply concerned to learn of the extent of severe flooding that has caused so much damage to countless people’s properties and livelihoods in Brechin.

“Our hearts go out to all those whose lives and homes have been so affected by this disaster.

“Our special thoughts and sympathy are with you all,” he said.

Queen’s cortege stopped at Brechin

Brechin holds a special placed in the heart of King Charles after the death of his late mother in September 2022.

Thousands of people turned out in a huge show of respect for Queen Elizabeth following her death at Balmoral.

Brechin was the only stopping point for the funeral cortege on its solemn journey from Royal Deeside to Holyrood Palace.

It stopped briefly at Brechin Castle.

The castle sits on the bank of the River South Esk, just upstream of the point where it breached the town’s seven-year-old £16million flood defences in the early hours of Friday.

On Monday, First Minister Humza Yousaf visisted Brechin to see first-hand the scene of the red-zone disaster.

He said he was “shocked” by the scale of devastation there.