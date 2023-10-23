Storm Babet: King’s message of support to people of Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: King’s message of support to people of Brechin

King Charles has passed on his "special thoughts" to the disaster-hit Angus community.

By Graham Brown
Storm Babet Angus
There are fears some Brechin homes may never be re-occupied after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

King Charles has sent a message of support to flood-ravaged Brechin.

The message was sent from Buckingham Palace  to Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers.

King Charles spoke of his “special thoughts and sympathy” for those affected by the disaster.

He wrote: “My wife and I were deeply concerned to learn of the extent of severe flooding that has caused so much damage to countless people’s properties and livelihoods in Brechin.

“Our hearts go out to all those whose lives and homes have been so affected by this disaster.

“Our special thoughts and sympathy are with you all,” he said.

Queen’s cortege stopped at Brechin

Brechin holds a special placed in the heart of King Charles after the death of his late mother in September 2022.

Thousands of people turned out in a huge show of respect for Queen Elizabeth following her death at Balmoral.

Brechin was the only stopping point for the funeral cortege on its solemn journey from Royal Deeside to Holyrood Palace.

Queen's cortege arriving at Brechin Castle.
The Queen’s cortege arrives at Brechin Castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It stopped briefly at Brechin Castle.

The castle sits on the bank of the River South Esk, just upstream of the point where it breached the town’s seven-year-old £16million flood defences in the early hours of Friday.

On Monday, First Minister Humza Yousaf visisted Brechin to see first-hand the scene of the red-zone disaster.

He said he was “shocked” by the scale of devastation there.

