‘I attacked a young girl’: Ex-soldier was let go twice by police probing Dundee sex attack before he handed himself in

A late-night prowler followed a 19-year-old student from a Dundee nightclub and sexually assaulted her until shocked witnesses came to her rescue.

A court was told Ryan Byrne was spoken to by police twice in the aftermath of the attack after being identified by witnesses but was let go both times.

It was only when he walked into a police station and confessed to the sex attack he was finally arrested and charged with assault with intent to rape.

Married father-of-three Byrne, 43, admitted sexually assaulting the teenager after following her and grabbing her from behind in Park Place, Dundee, on May 17 2018.

He admitted restraining her and trying to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

The former soldier had been granted bail less than a month beforehand.

The reference to him acting with intent to rape his victim was dropped by the Crown.

Late-night attack

Fiscal depute Michael Dunlop told Dundee Sheriff Court: “This was in a street within the grounds of Dundee University.

“There were people around due to a nightclub closing at 2am.

“The complainer is a 19-year-old student.

“She had been out drinking with friends and at 2am she left the club on her own and was walking home.

“The accused was standing at traffic lights and when she crossed over he followed her.

“She walked along West Port and turned left and he continued to follow her.

“A witness observed her being followed and continued to watch.

“The accused grabbed her from behind and placed his hand within her waistband.

“She immediately became alarmed and was screaming.

“The witness saw the accused grab her and they shouted, which caused the accused to run off.

“Another witness heard the scream and ran to see what was going on.

“They saw the victim lying on the ground crying.

“Several police units attended the scene.”

Confession after being questioned twice

The court was told a short time later, Byrne was found lying on the ground outside The Globe bar.

He fooled officers into letting him go by pretending he had been an innocent bystander.

The court heard Byrne told them: “I saw the guy grabbing the girl. I ran after him, but I couldn’t catch him.”

One of the original witnesses spotted Byrne still prowling the streets at 3.35am and called the police again to give them a location and further description.

He was spoken to but allowed away again.

At 5.40am Byrne walked into a police station in a distressed state and admitted what he had done.

Byrne told them: “My head is going round and round. I attacked a young girl.”

Sentence was deferred for the preparation of a psychiatric assessment.

Bail was continued.

The Courier told how a sheriff had to issue a warrant for Byrne’s arrest after he failed to attend court to answer the charges.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.