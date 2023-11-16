Perthshire orchestra fundraiser hopes to raise £20,000 for war-torn Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire orchestra fundraiser hopes to raise £20,000 for war-torn Ukraine

The event will take place at Fingask Castle in Errol on Saturday night.

By Poppy Watson
Fiona Leslie is raising money for Siobhan's Trust. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fiona Leslie is raising money for Siobhan's Trust. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Perthshire businesswoman has organised an orchestra fundraiser in a bid to raise £20,000 for war-torn Ukraine.

Fiona Leslie, who runs Seasyde House – a luxury lodge in Errol – says she wants people from the war-torn country “to know that we are still thinking about them”.

It comes nearly two years after Russia invaded Ukraine, a conflict which has seen nearly 10,000 Ukrainians killed and tens of thousands injured and displaced.

Fiona, 57, has spent months organising the event which will take place at Fingask Castle near Rait this Saturday.

The event will take place at Fingask Castle. Image: Supplied

More than 100 people will enjoy a performance by improvising opera group Impropera at the grand venue, as well as a dinner and auction.

Money raised will go to the Tayside-based charity Siobhan’s Trust, which is currently focusing its efforts on feeding displaced refugees across Ukraine.

A small amount will also go to All Saints Church in Glencarse, which has helped to organise the event.

‘Ukrainians need to know that we are still thinking about them’

Fiona told The Courier: “I feel very strongly that Ukraine needs our support.

“Ukrainians need to know that we are still thinking about them.”

The charity has two food trucks which visit the most deprived areas in the country serving some 5,000 pizzas a day, as well as fruit, chocolates and hot drinks, for free.

Mum-of-three Fiona said: “Siobhan’s Trust is bringing so much joy to people in Ukraine.

“David Fox-Pitt, who manages the trust, told me that a mother of a child came up to him and said it was the first time their child had smiled in six months when they had seen Siobhan’s Trust out there and they got a pizza and a hot drink and a chocolate bar and piece of fruit.

“They don’t have any money so they can’t afford to buy any of these things.”

Smiling children receive pizza from Siobhan’s Trust in Ukraine. Image: Siobhan’s Trust

Siobhan’s Trust was set up in memory of Fiona’s friend Siobhan Dundee, Countess of Dundee, who died aged 63 in 2019.

It was founded by Siobhan’s husband Alexander after her death.

Fiona said: “Siobhan was the most lovely and caring and giving person.

“It is such a tragedy what happened to her. My partner Richard and I saw her only a few weeks before she died and she was full of life. It was really unexpected.

“It was very sudden and awful.”

Fiona and her partner Richard Munro Ferguson, 66, at home in Errol.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fiona, who also offers wellness treatments from her home, says she is already more than halfway to her fundraising target after an anonymous donation of £10,000.

She says one of regular clients, a Russian woman who lives in Scotland, has also made a donation of £500.

Fiona said: “Clearly not all Russians are pro-Putin. She obviously had a great depth of feeling for what is going on in Ukraine.

“I just thought that was amazing. She is not the only one, there have been many locals and people in Edinburgh who have sent me donations.”

Some of the items for auction up for auction at the fundraiser. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She added that local businesses have also made a series of generous donations for the auction, including gin and artwork.

Tickets are available for £65 each. If you are interested in attending you can get in contact with Fiona here.

People are also welcome to attend a donation-only rehearsal event at All Saints Church in Glencarse on Friday at 4pm.

