Tayside and Fife takeaways named among best in UK

Seven restaurants across Tayside and Fife have been named as some of the best takeaways in the UK.

The 2024 Good Food Awards winners for the fish and chip shops and takeaways categories were announced this week.

Tailend was among the winners in the fish and chips category for its shops in St Andrews and Dundee.

There were also wins in the category for East Pier Smokehouse in Anstruther, Alyth Fish and Chip Shop and Quayside Restaurant and Fish Bar in Montrose.

The takeaway category, for businesses that don’t primarily serve fish and chips, saw two winners in Tayside and Fife

Wee Mexico in Dundee and Burger Island in Burntisland both took home awards.

Tailend staff reward for battering into work says manager

Marc Anderson, who manages both Tailend shops, said even being a nominee felt special.

He said: “It’s always amazing to be recognised – to be nominated was a special feeling but this is a real reward.

“Everyone at the company has the same morals when it comes to work-ethic and putting everything into it.

“Between the two venues we have two hard-working teams so it’s easy to see how good things are from my point of view.”

Marc wants the customers to know their support fuels the friars as well as giving the business a “family feeling”.

He added: “We have our locals who come in on the same days and have their set orders.

“It’s like second nature and I’m also incredibly proud to work for them.”

How do Good Food Awards choose winners?

Good Food Awards, which begun in 2002, said it has a commitment to “independence and integrity”.

It also aims to use its awards to recognise those who “relentlessly pursue culinary excellence”.

The Good Food Awards said: “Our awards are free to enter and solely based on merit, ensuring we recognise only the most deserving nominees.

“The United Kingdom has approximately 596,213 dining establishments, making the competition for our Good Food Awards incredibly tough.

“We were delighted by the unprecedented number of entries and votes from our readers, customers, and fans.

“It was truly heart-warming to witness the overwhelming support our winners received.

“While all awards have subjective elements, we have delighted our readers and fans for over twenty years.”