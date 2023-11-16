Tayside and Fife takeaways named among best in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside and Fife takeaways named among best in UK

The seven local food businesses have been recognised for "relentlessly pursue culinary excellence".

By Alex Banks
Inside Wee Mexico in Dundee, a winner in the Good Food Awards. Image: Mariam Okhai /DC Thomson.
Inside Wee Mexico in Dundee, a winner in the Good Food Awards. Image: Mariam Okhai /DC Thomson.

Seven restaurants across Tayside and Fife have been named as some of the best takeaways in the UK.

The 2024 Good Food Awards winners for the fish and chip shops and takeaways categories were announced this week.

Tailend was among the winners in the fish and chips category for its shops in St Andrews and Dundee.

There were also wins in the category for East Pier Smokehouse in Anstruther, Alyth Fish and Chip Shop and Quayside Restaurant and Fish Bar in Montrose.

The takeaway category, for businesses that don’t primarily serve fish and chips, saw two winners in Tayside and Fife

Wee Mexico in Dundee and Burger Island in Burntisland both took home awards.

Tailend staff reward for battering into work says manager

Marc Anderson, who manages both Tailend shops, said even being a nominee felt special.

He said: “It’s always amazing to be recognised – to be nominated was a special feeling but this is a real reward.

“Everyone at the company has the same morals when it comes to work-ethic and putting everything into it.

The Tailend in St Andrews.
Tailend in St Andrews was a Good Food Award winner. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Between the two venues we have two hard-working teams so it’s easy to see how good things are from my point of view.”

Marc wants the customers to know their support fuels the friars as well as giving the business a “family feeling”.

He added: “We have our locals who come in on the same days and have their set orders.

“It’s like second nature and I’m also incredibly proud to work for them.”

How do Good Food Awards choose winners?

Good Food Awards, which begun in 2002, said it has a commitment to “independence and integrity”.

It also aims to use its awards to recognise those who “relentlessly pursue culinary excellence”.

The Good Food Awards said: “Our awards are free to enter and solely based on merit, ensuring we recognise only the most deserving nominees.

“The United Kingdom has approximately 596,213 dining establishments, making the competition for our Good Food Awards incredibly tough.

“We were delighted by the unprecedented number of entries and votes from our readers, customers, and fans.

“It was truly heart-warming to witness the overwhelming support our winners received.

“While all awards have subjective elements, we have delighted our readers and fans for over twenty years.”

