ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP has forgotten most important lesson of modern political scandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP has forgotten most important lesson of modern political scandals

What concerns the public about political scandals is often not so much the wrongdoing itself.

Michael Matheson is in the eye of the storm.
Michael Matheson is in the eye of the storm.
By Andrew Liddle

Ever since the Watergate Scandal brought down President Nixon, it has been suggested it is the cover-up, rather than the crime itself, that gets you.

And the case of Michael Matheson and Datagate indicates this adage largely holds true.

After all, what concerns the public about political scandals is often not so much the wrongdoing itself.

Politicians are human beings, and human beings make mistakes.

Real problem

Who among us, for instance, has not ignored pesky emails from the IT department demanding we update this or that, apparently oblivious to the fact we have much more important things to be getting on with?

Who has not been tempted to point out that, in any case, it is their job to keep IT up to date, not mine?

Who, indeed, has not forgotten to connect their work iPad to Wi-Fi, but nevertheless clicked “download anyway”, aware, even subconsciously, that is does not really matter as someone else is picking up the tab?

These are common mistakes, and most people will sympathise – and eventually forgive – those that make them, particularly when they pledge to avoid making similar mistakes again.

The real problem arises when you fail to admit such errors – or try to cover them up.

In such a circumstance, a forgivable mistake becomes an unforgivable dishonesty, and matters are significantly escalated.

SNP health secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.

Scandal, like speculation, thrives in the shadows, and the only way to avoid both is to put everything into direct sunlight.

This is where Matheson – and the wider SNP machine – has got it wrong.

First of all, they tried to hide his £11,000 data bill in a mountain of other expenses claims.

Then he – as well as the first minister – tried to justify it as a legitimate expense even though it included more than £7,000 of charges on just one day.

Finally, and only after a significant outcry and major reputational damage to the government, did he agree to pay the money back himself.

More questions than answers

That could have been – indeed, should have been – the end of the matter but it seems the SNP is still determined to keep some of the details in the shadows and thus encourage further interest and speculation.

Matheson has, for instance, refused Scottish Conservative demands to hand over his iPad for examination by parliamentary authorities.

It is unclear what, if anything, this would glean in practice but the refusal to agree to the demand naturally arouses suspicion.

Certainly, if there are legitimate reasons for refusing to hand the device over, they have not been clearly stated.

Meanwhile, an itemised breakdown of Matheson’s data usage by the Scottish Parliament, which itself has taken an inexplicably long time to be made public, raises more questions than answers.

Why, for instance, were Matheson’s data charges so concentrated on specific days and completely absent on others?

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

What was the nature of this parliamentary work – apparently undertaken during recess – that required such large quantities of data at such particular times but no data at other points?

Again, there may be perfectly legitimate explanations for this, but if there are, they have not been clearly stated.

By finally agreeing to pay the £11,000 bill, Matheson – and the SNP – will have hoped to end the Datagate scandal.

Instead, by failing to be fully transparent, questions continue to abound and, with the Scottish Conservatives contemplating a no confidence motion in the health secretary, there may yet be more revelations to come.

Thus, the SNP has forgotten the most important lesson of modern political scandals: that it is not the crime that gets you, but the cover-up.

More from Opinion

Would you approach a shoplifter if you saw them in action? Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: I came face-to-face with a shoplifter and didn't know what to do
2
Thousands march in London in solidarity with Palestine. Image: Vuk Valcic/Shutterstock.
JIM SPENCE: My warning to well-meaning pro-Palestine protestors
5
Olympia pool exterior
STEVE FINAN: Olympia fire safety guidance neglect only strengthens argument for full inquiry
2
CGI image of the Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Eden Project will bring huge change of fortune to Dundee
3
Suella Braverman and Rishi Sunak in "happier times". Image: PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Rishi Sunak's re-shuffle isn't just papering over cracks, it's painting over mould
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Winkie The Pigeon animal statues column Picture shows; Winkie The Pigeon. Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Date; 08/11/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: Winkie the Pigeon is welcome addition to the weird and wonderful animals…
Health Secretary Michael Matheson.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Michael Matheson iPad saga is sign of deeper problems around SNP government
5
Chief executives of Fife, Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus councils. Image: DC Thomson design
STEVE FINAN: How will councils survive tax freeze? Try cutting chief executives' salaries
7
Fires were started again in Kirkton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Kirkton rioters given free pass by Holyrood hierarchy’s naïve liberal agenda
15
Andrew and his brother Ross in New York. Image: Andrew Batchelor
ANDREW BATCHELOR: The surprising connections between Dundee and New York City

Conversation