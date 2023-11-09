ANDREW LIDDLE: Michael Matheson iPad saga is sign of deeper problems around SNP government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW LIDDLE: Michael Matheson iPad saga is sign of deeper problems around SNP government

The public had to cover almost £11,000 in roaming charges for the SNP minister, racked up while he was sunning himself on holiday in Morocco.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson.
Health Secretary Michael Matheson.
By Andrew Liddle

It is no wonder the SNP government is said to be on a fast-track to bankruptcy given the cavalier way in which it spends taxpayers’ money.

This is not just a reference to Michael Matheson’s iPad debacle, although the hapless health secretary does provide a useful case in point.

It emerged earlier this week the public had to cover almost £11,000 in roaming charges for the SNP minister, racked up while he was sunning himself on holiday in Morocco.

There are, of course, legitimate questions to be asked about what Matheson was doing to cause such an exorbitant bill, why he could not have used Wi-Fi, and why – if that proved impossible – the Scottish Parliament had not negotiated an appropriate tariff for the use of roaming services abroad.

At the very least, there must be an investigation into what has happened here and, in the interests of public trust in politicians if nothing else, Matheson – as the primarily responsible party – should offer to cover the cost himself.

After all, when the health secretary’s monthly mobile phone bill could pay for half a dozen cataract operations, even the SNP government must recognise something has gone badly wrong.

But this individual saga is merely a useful illustration of what is a deeper problem around the SNP government and its relationship with public money.

‘Profligate with public funds’

It is one that was identified by the Scottish Parliament’s Finance and Public Administration Committee earlier this week, when they chastised the nationalist regime for taking a “short-term approach to financial planning”, adding that SNP ministers had little interest in “affordability”.

This is, of course, couched in the politeness and euphemism of parliamentary language.

The committee, after all, contains three SNP MSPs – including a nationalist convener – and its reports have to be agreed by all members.

But the meaning of their report was clear: the SNP government is profligate with public funds and shows little sign of changing course.

As a taxpayer this is extremely frustrating, but not extremely surprising.

The SNP has, as we know all too well, long had a duplicitous relationship with economic truth.

It is the party that claimed Scotland could become an independent country within 18 months, despite not having any answer on what currency it would use or how its public finances would be sustained.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

It is the party that brought us Ferguson Marine, and hundreds of millions wasted on ferries that, years later, are still not operational.

It is the party that, despite making Scotland the highest taxed part of the UK, has still somehow managed to engineer a £1billion black hole in the public finances.

The unfortunate reality is that this situation will get worse before it gets better, with only a new government at Holyrood likely to have the authority to deliver the cultural change Scotland’s public finances need.

Just as First Minister Humza Yousaf is too weak to chastise Matheson for his personal profligacy, so too is he too weak to change the Scottish Government’s culture of extravagance.

SNP extravagance

From the SNP leader down, nationalist ministers are addicted to making uncosted, unaffordable promises that leave public finances in an ever-worse state.

There are many competitors for the area of government that has suffered most after 16 years of SNP mismanagement but the damage done to public finances is a worthy challenger.

Just as the next government at Westminster is likely to face a difficult financial outlook, so too will the next government at Holyrood have to wrestle with the consequences of SNP extravagance – and that is even before we see the cost of Michael Matheson’s next phone bill.

More from Opinion

Chief executives of Fife, Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus councils. Image: DC Thomson design
STEVE FINAN: How will councils survive tax freeze? Try cutting chief executives' salaries
Fires were started again in Kirkton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Kirkton rioters given free pass by Holyrood hierarchy’s naïve liberal agenda
10
Andrew and his brother Ross in New York. Image: Andrew Batchelor
ANDREW BATCHELOR: The surprising connections between Dundee and New York City
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB fireworks column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird fireworks column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Ditching Dundee displays doesn't make Bonfire Night any safer, so why not…
4
Nicola Sturgeon at recent SNP conference in Aberdeen. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: There is little for Nicola Sturgeon’s apologists to reflect on fondly
8
Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween 2023.
Reporter Lindsey Hamilton on the night 'mob culture took over Kirkton' - again
6
Home insulation work in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Insulating homes will do more for climate change – and saving lives…
11
Dundee West MP Chris Law.
JIM SPENCE: Chris Law heckling at pro-Palestine protest in Dundee confirms world I knew…
Martel with sons Guthrie, Monty and Chester. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Halloween is one of my favourite parts of parenthood
Andrew Batchelor went on a training exercise with Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew. Image: Andrew Batchelor
ANDREW BATCHELOR: What I learned on a day out with Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew

Conversation