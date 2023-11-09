Montrose folk asked for views on £201,000 sale of old Inch bowling green to port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose folk asked for views on £201,000 sale of old Inch bowling green to port

Community consultation has opened over the sale of Inch Pavilion after councillors approved the preferred bidder behind closed doors.

By Graham Brown
Inch pavilion and bowling green will be subject to community consultation before a deal is finalised. Image: Angus Council
Inch pavilion and bowling green will be subject to community consultation before a deal is finalised. Image: Angus Council

An offer of £201,750 has emerged as Montrose Port Authority’s bid for a former town bowling club site.

The figure was revealed by Angus Council as part of a community consultation on the sale of the Inch Pavilion and bowling green.

The two-month consultation is required by law since it is a common good asset.

But the possible sale has already sparked a row among town councillors.

And the port bid is understood to be around £75,000 below the top offer the council received after the site was put on the open market.

Renewable energy facility

The port authority plan to use the land to build offices and units to support new bases for the operation and maintenance of offshore renewable energy projects.

Shipping firm Rix also previously revealed its interest in the site.

It confirmed a combined £355,000 offer for the Inch site and the empty Queen’s Close homeless hostel in Montrose town centre.

Last month, Angus policy committee councillors approved the port authority as the preferred bidder.

Montrose harbour
Montrose Port Authority is the preferred bidder for Inch Pavilion and bowling green. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Officials said that although theirs was not the top offer, it represented what was considered “best value” for the council.

The port authority was selected after a weighting exercise on factors including the proposed use of the site.

Because of sensitive commercial information, the decision was taken in private.

However, town opposition councillors refused to take part in the debate after a move to have the matter brought into the public domain.

But locals will now have a chance to make their views known under the Community Empowerment Act process.

Engage Angus consultation

The proposal is set out on the Engage Angus section of the council’s website.

You can access the consultation here.

It includes the public papers which went before elected members.

Anyone wishing to make a representation must do so in writing and include their name and address.

All comments will be made publicly available.

The consultation runs until January 15 next year.

It is being held under the same legislation which led the authority into a belated public consultation on the future of Forfar’s former Lochside leisure centre in 2021.

A landmark civil court action declared the site as common good, before the centre was eventually demolished last year.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Laws Dental in Brown Street,, Carnoustie
Carnoustie dental practice to stop serving NHS patients after 'significant losses'
Flooding on Angus roads during Storm Babet amid new roadworks near Brechin
Drivers face 50-minute diversion during Storm Babet road repairs near Brechin
Greenlaw Park sits on the west side of Carnoustie. Image: Google
Developer lodges bid for 46 new homes in second phase of Carnoustie project
Trains cancelled between Dundee and Aberdeen due to safety reasons
Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen return to normal after cancellations due to safety inspection
Contractors working at the site of the Carnoustie pipeline break. Image: Scottish Water
Experts clear storm debris washed 200 METRES into broken sewer main at Carnoustie
The B9127 near Arbroath.
Two people in hospital after crash on Angus back road
Angus taxi fares could be set to rise. Pic: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.
Angus taxi trade split over possible fares hike
Sean McPhee.
Revenge Montrose machete attack left victim with fractured skull
Andrew McDonald, owner of Andreou's in Arbroath.
Arbroath restaurant boss 'buzzing' to feature in BBC TV series
David Powell at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sex offender in Fife court for breaching strict rules with illegal Angus rail trip

Conversation