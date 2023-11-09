Carnoustie dental practice to stop serving NHS patients after ‘significant losses’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie dental practice to stop serving NHS patients after ‘significant losses’

The owner of Laws Dental says his practice would be forced to close without the move to private care only.

By Ellidh Aitken
Laws Dental in Brown Street,, Carnoustie
Laws Dental will stop accepting NHS patients in March next year. Image: Graham Laws

A Carnoustie dental practice is to stop serving NHS patients after more than 20 years due to “significant” financial losses.

Graham Laws, who runs Laws Dental on Brown Street, says he has not been “left with much of a choice” but to move to more expensive private care only.

Mr Laws, who is principal dentist at the practice, expects the change to take place in March 2024.

He told The Courier: “I have been loyal to NHS dentistry for 21 years, but the significant changes enacted recently have pushed me, very reluctantly, in the direction to leave the NHS.

Laws Dental in Carnoustie ‘has no choice but to ditch NHS treatments’

“The service has been severely underfunded for a while now and for the last six months the practice has been making significant losses which, if not addressed, would ultimately lead to closure of the practice and several thousand patients left without dental care.

“I’m not really left with much of a choice.”

He says new regulations, introduced by the NHS on November 1, have also forced the move.

The new rules mean that general dental check-ups can take place less frequently.

But that has drawn criticism from some, including one Fife dentist who warned it could cost lives.

Carnoustie dentist Mr Laws said: “The new regulations mean that for a large proportion of our patients, routine dental examinations will only be carried out every two years.

The team at Laws Dental. Image: Graham Laws

“Early detection and treatment of diseases such as oral cancer, gum disease and dental decay require regular six-monthly dental examinations.

“As a practice that strives to provide patients with the highest levels of care, only seeing a large proportion of them once every two years is not acceptable.”

One patient affected by the move contacted The Courier to say the town only has two dental practices and that “nobody can afford” the plans being offered as part of Laws Dental moving to private care only – with prices from £17.98 to £27.14 per month.

Mr Laws says the practice will continue seeing children under 18, pregnant women and mums with children less than a year old on the NHS.

‘I appreciate some won’t be able to afford the move to private but what can I do?’

He added: “This has been a very difficult decision for me, as I fully appreciate some of our patients will not be able to afford the move to private dental care.

“But what can I do?

“Unless significant changes occur within our healthcare system, which make owning an NHS dental practice financially viable, dentists like myself will continue to be forced to leave.”

NHS Tayside says it cannot comment on service provision from individual practices as they are run independently, but pointed patients to information on dental services on its website.

Public health Minister Jenni Minto said: “It is incorrect to suggest patients can only be seen every 24 months.

“Dentists are free to use their clinical discretion to see patients as often as they like based on their oral health, in line with NICE guidelines.

“The new fee levels are more reflective of the increased costs of modern dentistry, providing longer-term sustainability.

“Under the new system a dentist would get over 60% more for providing a full set of dentures while the fee for a single surface filling increased by almost 45%.

“By setting a fairer fee for dentists, we are seeking to protect provision of treatment for NHS patients and attract more dentists, while ensuring that costs remain significantly below the prices charged by private providers.”

