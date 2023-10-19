EXCLUSIVE: Montrose firm bids to end 15-year saga of Queen’s Close homeless hostel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

EXCLUSIVE: Montrose firm bids to end 15-year saga of Queen’s Close homeless hostel

Queen's Close homeless hostel has been empty and a drain on Angus Council since a failed £355,000 refurbishment after a fatal fire tragedy there in 2007.

By Graham Brown
Rix Shipping (Scotland) director Mark Cessford outside Queen's Close. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Rix Shipping (Scotland) director Mark Cessford outside Queen's Close. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Montrose firm is leading interest in the former Queen’s Close homeless hostel which has lain empty in the town centre for the past 15 years.

Rix Shipping want to use the 11-bed unit as accommodation for workers in the burgeoning renewables sector.

The company first approached Angus Council back in February to try and negotiate a deal.

And the Rix bid is now one of what the council says is a “number of offers” for the property after a closing date was set last month.

15-year saga after blaze fatality

It could finally bring an end to the saga surrounding Queen’s Close dating back to 2007.

A fatal fire tragedy there was followed by a failed £355,000 redevelopment of the B-listed building.

Subsequent attempts by the council to offload it have been unsuccessful.

Rix director Mark Cessford said the building could house personnel involved in the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) windfarm off the coast of Fife or any other on-going renewable project.

Queen's Close homeless unit in Montrose.
Mark Cessford at the main entrance to Queen’s Close off Montrose High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“In February this year we put an offer to the council.

“Then in September were told that due to the level of interest a closing date had been set.

“Our previous offer was re-sent – it is a clean offer with no conditions attached relating to planning permissions or anything like that.

“There’s been no utilisation of that asset for 15 years,” he said.

“But if there was a prospect of someone taking it off the council’s hands with an approach back in February I would have thought there would have been a desire to follow that through, whether it be with Rix or anyone else.

“We now await the outcome having heard nothing since the closing date.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “A number of offers relating to Queen’s Close were received at the closing date of September 23 and they are currently under consideration.”

What went wrong with Queen’s Close?

2007:  Tragedy strikes at the council-run homeless unit in Montrose town centre when a man dies in a fire.

The listed building is closed and work begins to refurbish it into 11 en-suite units with communal kitchens and laundry facilities.

2009:  Improvement works are completed. The final bill is £355,000 – £100k over budget.

A bid to secure an HMO (House of Multiple Occupation) licence fails. Angus Council is also unable to get a housing association to take on the sprawling property.

2010:  The council uses Queen’s Close for storage.

Hopes of a management deal with an independent operator fall through.

August 2015:  Angus councillors declare it surplus to requirements and agree to sell it off.

The building’s layout is labelled “tortuous and unsatisfactory” for homeless accommodation by council officials.

Queen's Close Montrose homeless hostel.
Queen’s Close has been empty for 15 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

August 2017: Queen’s Close remains on the market at an asking price of offers over £200,000.

A freedom of information request reveals more than £100k has been spent maintaining the empty building to that point.

November 2017: Councillors agree to accept an offer of £110,000 for the building.

The saga is labelled a ‘sorry story in the annals of Angus Council’ by one town councillor.

November 2020: Title deeds complications and the Covid pandemic delay the six-figure deal being concluded.

March 2022:  Angus Council reveal the deal has collapsed. The title deeds issue is resolved but the potential buyer has pulled out.

A councillor who was one of the last people to work at Queen’s Close in a previous role brands the situation “a bloody waste”.

Queen’s Close is put back on the market.

September 2023: Selling agents Shepherds set a closing date and a “number of offers” for the property are received by Angus Council.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A man holding an umbrella during flooding at North Inch in Perth
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as extreme rainfall and strong winds hit Tayside and Fife
The dog park would have been created on an old refuse tip near South Kingennie. Image: Google
Barking fears block bid to turn Angus dump into dog park
Lesley and Paddy Murphy presented the models to Arbroath lifeboat station. Image: Arbroath RNLI
Stunning models of ill-fated Tayside lifeboats presented to Arbroath RNLI on eve of station's…
A closed school in Angus
Storm Babet: Angus schools to close at lunchtime on Thursday and all-day Friday
Image shows Aberfeldy Caravan Park during recent floods
Storm Babet: Experts share flooding advice amid red and amber warnings for Tayside and…
red weather warning scotland
What is a red weather warning and what should Scots expect as Storm Babet…
Red weather warning across Tayside
Red 18-hour 'danger to life' rain warning issued for Tayside as locals told not…
An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge
ALL trains cancelled for 2 days as Tayside and Fife brace for Storm Babet
The vision for Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council
Transformational or £14m white elephant? Readers react as Arbroath active travel scheme prepares for…
6
The community benefits fund presentation took place at Links House. Image: Supplied
How things are looking up for Carnoustie groups after landing £112k of Links cash