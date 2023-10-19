Leven woman, 59, on Sex Offenders Register for sending nude pic of man to his grandmother

A 59-year-old Leven woman has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

The move was made after Wilma Thomson admitted sending a picture of a partially naked man to his grandmother.

Thomson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court this week to admit the offence.

She pled guilty to intentionally causing a woman to look at a sexual image by sending her a photograph of her grandson in a state of undress, on November 22 last year.

It is an offence under Section 6 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Sentence deferred

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court the photograph, sent through Facebook, showed an image of the woman’s grandson in a “partially naked state, lying on a bed”.

The fiscal said the woman found the image on her phone, showing her grandson “partially naked while asleep and (his) genitals were showing”.

The matter was reported to police.

Thomson, also known as Wilma McColl according to court papers, later made a full admission during a police interview and was charged.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence on Thomson, of Coronation Crescent, Leven, until November 14 to obtain background reports.

Thomson was put on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

A plea in mitigation from Thomson’s defence will be given at the next hearing.

