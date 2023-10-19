Leven woman, 59, on Sex Offenders Register for sending nude pic of man to his grandmother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Leven woman, 59, on Sex Offenders Register for sending nude pic of man to his grandmother

Wilma Tomson causing another person to view a naked image.

By Jamie McKenzie
Wilma Thomson will be sentenced later.
Wilma Thomson will be sentenced later.

A 59-year-old Leven woman has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

The move was made after Wilma Thomson admitted sending a picture of a partially naked man to his grandmother.

Thomson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court this week to admit the offence.

She pled guilty to intentionally causing a woman to look at a sexual image by sending her a photograph of her grandson in a state of undress, on November 22 last year.

It is an offence under Section 6 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Sentence deferred

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court the photograph, sent through Facebook, showed an image of the woman’s grandson in a “partially naked state, lying on a bed”.

The fiscal said the woman found the image on her phone, showing her grandson “partially naked while asleep and (his) genitals were showing”.

The matter was reported to police.

Thomson, also known as Wilma McColl according to court papers, later made a full admission during a police interview and was charged.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence on Thomson, of Coronation Crescent, Leven, until November 14 to obtain background reports.

Thomson was put on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

A plea in mitigation from Thomson’s defence will be given at the next hearing.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'Yous are a***holes' says Lidl thief
Lord Carloway issued the ruling after he and six other judges heard submissions.
Distress evidence shift could 'transform' Scots rape laws
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top.
Prison for 'sly, manipulative, and vindictive' Fife rapist who made victim wear Rangers top…
Kelly Vanbeck. Image: Facebook.
Woman's racist tirade at Fife McDonald's worker as she demanded food she had not…
Michael Bowie.
Paedophile arrested at work in Fife Argos is placed on curfew
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Drunk in charge of child
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
35-year-old from Leven had 'extreme' image of woman and dog among child abuse material
Mico faces destruction today due to the lack of tattoo. Image: Supplied.
Heartbreak for Fife owner as dog faces death because she can't afford £1,500 for…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Meat thief also took kitchen supplies
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Andrew Scott. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Drink-drive Asda delivery worker from Perth caught after A9 blow-out