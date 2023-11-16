St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov got new manager bounce with his club – now he wants the same with his country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov got new manager bounce with his club – now he wants the same with his country

Bulgaria are bottom of their Euro 2024 qualifying group and on a long winless run.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov is enjoying a new manager bounce with his club.

And now he’s hoping for the same with his country.

The former Cambridge United goalkeeper left the McDiarmid Park camp at the weekend with a spring in his step, having played his part in two wins and a draw with Saints.

After caretaker boss Alex Cleland started the Saints climb, Craig Levein guided the Perth side off the bottom of the Premiership table.

Bulgaria have also changed manager, with Mladen Krstajic sacked in the wake of a 2-0 friendly defeat to Albania last month, Mitov’s second cap.

He has been replaced by Ilian Iliev, who will now be tasked with ending a nine-game and 12-month run without a victory.

First up it’s Hungary on Thursday, whose star man is Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

Then Bulgaria conclude their Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Serbia.

“These will be two very tough games for us,” said Mitov.

“Hungary have already qualified, while Serbia need one win.

“Both countries have really, really good players.

“It will be good for us to challenge ourselves against them.

“We have a new manager. The last one got sacked after we lost to Albania.

“So it’s the same for me with Bulgaria as it was with St Johnstone.”

New style

The 26-year-old added: “He will have his own ideas and ways of working.

“I’m looking forward to it.

“He’s Bulgarian but because I’ve never played in Bulgaria, he’s not someone I know.

“I know about him as a player – he’s an ex-international who played in Germany.

“I think he’s been the manager of the year in Bulgaria twice. He’s got a good CV.

“Like here, Bulgaria have gone through a process where things haven’t been going well.

“We don’t have the chance to qualify but a couple of wins can get us moving in the right direction.

“We can use these games to get used to the style of play the manager wants to see and be ready to give it a good go in the Nations League.”

Mitov has yet to play a competitive fixture for Bulgaria.

“That’s the next step for me,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve done well in the two friendlies. I got positive feedback from the coaches.

“Hopefully I can get a start in at least one of these next two games.

“I didn’t think I’d get in the national team that quickly after coming here.

“I’d pretty much played one game for St Johnstone and was called up straight away.

“That tells you everything about the profile of this league and this football club.”

Confidence soaring in Perth

When Mitov returns to McDiarmid next week, he’ll be going back into a dressing room brimming with confidence on the back of picking up seven points from a possible nine.

“Building the right sort of emotions is so important,” he said. “That’s what we’re getting now.

“The first win was so big. It meant so much to the whole team.

“I’ve been saying to the boys – if you make an important block or a tackle, celebrate it.

“That shows togetherness. The fans feed off it.

“Graham (Carey) won a throw-in near the end of the Kilmarnock game and you could see the lift it gave the fans and the players.

“Confidence and energy is so important.

“Even when we’re playing small-sided games in training, we’re doing it. There’s a great feeling in the squad about where we’re going.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Could Callum Davidson be taking over from Malky Mackay?
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson could be right man to replace Malky Mackay at Ross…
Paul Sturrock and Craig Levein.
Paul Sturrock says Craig Levein will have 'great times' with old St Johnstone mentor,…
Andy Kirk getting his ideas across to the Brechin players.
Andy Kirk inside track: Brechin star reveals what St Johnstone can expect from No…
Malky Mackay has been sacked by Ross County.
St Johnstone curse? 11 managers who lost jobs after facing Saints as Malky Mackay…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein enjoying life back in dugout but admits to energy…
Action from the last time St Johnstone played Hibs.
St Johnstone v Hibs December Premiership match brought forward
The St Johnstone players will keep giving Graham Carey their support.
Craig Levein says everyone at St Johnstone right behind Graham Carey and wife Rachel…
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark could be out until the new year.
St Johnstone star striker Nicky Clark could be out for up to EIGHT weeks…
Graham Carey won the match for St Johnstone on Saturday.
St Johnstone have yet to get full benefit of Levein and Kirk management change,…
Craig Levein made a bold call in restoring James Brown to the St Johnstone starting line-up.
3 St Johnstone talking points as bold Levein selection calls pay off, Perth side…

Conversation