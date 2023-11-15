St Johnstone boss Craig Levein enjoying life back in dugout but admits to energy ‘eye-opener’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein enjoying life back in dugout but admits to energy ‘eye-opener’

The new Perth manager secured four points from his first two games.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is loving life back involved at the sharp end of Scottish football.

But the recently-appointed Perth boss admitted that being thrown into the deep end of a two-game week was an energy-sapping “eye-opener”.

Levein hadn’t been in a dugout on a match-day for over four years until last Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Motherwell.

Backing that result up with an even better one against Ross County four days later topped off a superb first week in his new job.

And it also reaffirmed why he decided to delegate training ground duties to his assistant, Andy Kirk.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein at full-time after the Ross County game.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein at full-time after the Ross County game. Image: SNS.

Asked if he has enjoyed being a Premiership manager again, Levein said: “Yeah, I have.

“I was knackered, though.

“You forget how intense the whole thing is.

“I’d been doing the advising the board stuff at Brechin but the intensity of that is nowhere near what it’s like when you’re on the touchline, carrying the responsibility for what’s going on.

“It’s been a wee bit of an eye-opener to the energy that’s required.

“But it’s definitely been enjoyable.

“It’s in your blood.

“It was always going to take a good job if I got offered one to come back – and this is a good job.”

Will St Johnstone get one more coach?

As well as Kirk, Levein has Alex Cleland to lean on.

But he is contemplating adding one more coach to his backroom team.

“Andy was really keen to come here as well and he’s young enough to handle all the coaching,” said the 59-year-old.

“I’m still assessing everything and whether or not I want one more, we’ll see.

“What I do know is that the people here work really hard.”

This Saints squad now know how to win, having endured a nine-game drought under Steven MacLean.

And there’s no downplaying the significance of proving to yourself you can close out a match.

“Results lift the place,” said Levein.

“Looking back at the games prior to me coming in, other than the St Mirren one it wasn’t as if we were getting skelped.

“They were pretty close.

“That is wearing. When you’re only just getting beaten a lot you can lose hope sometimes.

“You feel that things are going against you.

‘Couple of wins certainly helps,’ says Craig Levein

“I hate playing well and getting beat – that’s the worst combination of them all.

“It grinds you down.

“You start thinking to yourself: ‘If that happens when we’ve played well, what will happen when we’re bad’.

“You try and stay as positive as you can but when the ‘just missed out’ evidence comes in every week it’s very difficult to recover from.

“There’s a long way to go but a couple of wins certainly helps.

“Getting the players in a positive frame of mind can be more important than results at times.

“Because once you get into that position, you get results.”

Conversation