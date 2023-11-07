Craig Levein denied a St Johnstone flyer as two-goal lead is wiped out by Motherwell for share of the points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein denied a St Johnstone flyer as two-goal lead is wiped out by Motherwell for share of the points

The new Perth boss had to settle for a first match 2-2 draw.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone Manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone Manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein was denied a St Johnstone flyer, with victory over Motherwell slipping through his team’s fingers.

The new Perth boss has been away from the dugout for four years but some things haven’t changed in that time – the old ‘game of two halves’ being one of them.

Saints went into the break two goals ahead, with Levein set to give more air to the Premiership bounce started by his caretaker predecessor, Alex Cleland, against Kilmarnock.

First Nicky Clark and then Andy Considine had scored from corners.

At that point the McDiarmid Park side were off the bottom of the table.

But a quick-fire Motherwell double midway through the second half flipped this game.

And, with the teams exchanging late blows in a thrilling finale, Saints had to settle for a point.

One change

Dara Costelloe’s suspension denied Levein the opportunity of picking the same team that won last midweek.

He went for the option of minimum tactical and personnel disruption though, putting Dan Phillips into the starting XI at right wing-back.

Saints were two goals up after eight minutes against Kilmarnock.

There was no super-fast start this time, though.

And they came perilously close to falling behind early in the contest.

A communication breakdown between Considine and Dimitar Mitov when a long ball was played over the top allowed Conor Wilkinson to dart between them, lob the goalkeeper and find his unguarded net.

VAR official, Alan Muir, didn’t take long to inform his on-pitch colleague, Euan Anderson, that Wilkinson had controlled the ball with his arm, however.

It was a reprieve Saints took full advantage of when they took the lead.

A Graham Carey shot was deflected for a corner.

Matt Smith dropped an in-swinger on to Clark’s header at the near post and, as with his first of the season a week ago, the former Dundee United man gave the keeper no chance.

St Johnstone’s Nicky Clark scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

And, as was also the case a week ago, Saints were able to quickly turn one goal into two.

The first was scored in the 17th minute and the second in the 27th.

Again, it came from a corner – this time the far side.

Motherwell had a couple of chances to clear Carey’s set-piece delivery but failed to do so and Considine stabbed the ball home from just inside the six-yard box.

There was a Motherwell pyro fog at the start of the first half and a storm for Saints to weather at the end of it.

Pyrotechnics are used by Motherwell fans in the away end. Image: SNS.

Luke Robinson stopped a Callum Slattery diving header on the line just after the half-hour mark, with Mitov beaten and the same ‘Well player squandered a good free-kick position with a wild shot on the stroke of half-time.

Bair on for the second half

The visitors, with ex-Saint Theo Bair on as a substitute, started the second half brightly as well.

Considine had to be alert to be first to a dangerous Blair Spittal cross that flashed across the six-yard box.

There was a similar scare on 66 minutes with a ball driven into the danger area from the other side.

Ryan McGowan was the man mopping up on this occasion.

Just as it looked like Motherwell might be running out of ideas, they pulled a goal back on 68 minutes.

Spittal floated a ball into the box and Shane Blaney gave Mitov no chance with his header.

Motherwell’s Shane Blaney scores to make it 2-1. Image: SNS.

Dan Casey came within inches of making it 2-2 but Motherwell didn’t have long to wait for their equaliser – Mika Biereth dashing across his marker to get a decisive touch to Georgie Gent’s superb cross.

Smith and Spittal came close for their respective teams with late long-range shots – and there was also a Stevie May glancing header just over – but an incident-packed match ended in a share of the points.

St Johnstone – Mitov 6, Considine 7, McGowan 7, Gordon 7, Kane 8 (May 89), Clark 7.5 (Kucheriavyi 76), Carey 6.5 (MacPherson 90), Robinson 7.5, Smith 7.5, Sprangler 6.5, Phillips 6. Subs not used – Richards, Brown, Gallacher, Jephcott, Olufunwa, Booth.

