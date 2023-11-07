Craig Levein satisfies his ‘craving for torture’ in the St Johnstone dugout but is left with mixed emotions after Motherwell comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein satisfies his ‘craving for torture’ in the St Johnstone dugout but is left with mixed emotions after Motherwell comeback

The Perth side had earned a two-goal lead but were pegged back in the second half.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein and Liam Gordon at full-time.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein and Liam Gordon at full-time. Image: SNS.

Being back in the dugout with St Johnstone satisfied Craig Levein’s “craving for torture” but the new Perth boss was left with mixed emotions after his team’s 2-2 draw with Motherwell.

Having raced into a two-goal lead thanks to Nicky Clark and Andy Considine, Saints and Levein were denied a win in the former Scotland head coach’s first game in charge.

But the 59-year-old saw plenty of positives in the performance, that closes the gap from bottom to second bottom in the Premiership to just two points.

“There’s obvious disappointment to be 2-0 up and have a fairly firm grip on the match,” said Levein.

“No manager would sit here and say he’s pleased with losing two goals in the second half.

“There were a lot of good things I saw this evening – we played good football, scored two goals and created chances.

“Motherwell were always going to come into the game at some point but we got spooked by it and dropped deeper.

“We invited pressure.

“The pleasing thing for me was that at 2-2 we grew again and got better. We might have won it at the death.

“I’m disappointed but not bitterly disappointed.”

St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates his goal to make it 1-0.
St Johnstone’s Nicky Clark celebrates his goal to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

He added: “It could be an important point.

“I saw some good performances.

“That’s two games I’ve watched. The midfield looks pretty promising and we’ve got three good strikers.

“If we keep working on how we want to play things will improve. There are a lot of players who can improve.”

On his return to the touchline after four years away from the cut and thrust, Levein said: “I don’t know if it’s ever enjoyment.

“It’s in the blood – a craving for torture!”

Motherwell boss, Stuart Kettlewell said: “It was sheer anger at half-time – from the players and myself.

“We let ourselves down with two corners.

“The players dragged themselves back by making better decisions. I have to give them massive credit. We deserved to get out with at least a point.”

