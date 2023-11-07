Craig Levein satisfies his ‘craving for torture’ in the St Johnstone dugout but is left with mixed emotions after Motherwell comeback

Being back in the dugout with St Johnstone satisfied Craig Levein’s “craving for torture” but the new Perth boss was left with mixed emotions after his team’s 2-2 draw with Motherwell.

Having raced into a two-goal lead thanks to Nicky Clark and Andy Considine, Saints and Levein were denied a win in the former Scotland head coach’s first game in charge.

But the 59-year-old saw plenty of positives in the performance, that closes the gap from bottom to second bottom in the Premiership to just two points.

“There’s obvious disappointment to be 2-0 up and have a fairly firm grip on the match,” said Levein.

“No manager would sit here and say he’s pleased with losing two goals in the second half.

“There were a lot of good things I saw this evening – we played good football, scored two goals and created chances.

“Motherwell were always going to come into the game at some point but we got spooked by it and dropped deeper.

“We invited pressure.

“The pleasing thing for me was that at 2-2 we grew again and got better. We might have won it at the death.

“I’m disappointed but not bitterly disappointed.”

He added: “It could be an important point.

“I saw some good performances.

“That’s two games I’ve watched. The midfield looks pretty promising and we’ve got three good strikers.

“If we keep working on how we want to play things will improve. There are a lot of players who can improve.”

On his return to the touchline after four years away from the cut and thrust, Levein said: “I don’t know if it’s ever enjoyment.

“It’s in the blood – a craving for torture!”

Motherwell boss, Stuart Kettlewell said: “It was sheer anger at half-time – from the players and myself.

“We let ourselves down with two corners.

“The players dragged themselves back by making better decisions. I have to give them massive credit. We deserved to get out with at least a point.”