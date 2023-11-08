St Johnstone cult hero delights different kind of crowd on Perth return visit

A St Johnstone fans’ favourite roused the crowds again when he made a fleeting return to Perth this weekend.

Attila Sekerlioglu wasn’t on the pitch at McDiarmid Park this time.

Instead, the Austrian midfielder enjoyed a stint behind the decks at the official opening of a new city centre bar.

Attila, who played for Saints in the 1990s, DJd at the launch of Slainte Bar in Perth’s South Street.

He was given a warm welcome by publican David Barnett – and a rapturous reception by the St Johnstone fans and regulars inside.

Attila said it was a treat to be back in a city which holds so many great memories for him.

“I feel really great and my heart was pumping,” he said.

“The first time I was in Perth was in 1995, and 28 years later, people still know me.”

Perth pals waiting to greet Attila Sekerlioglu

Attila, who flew in from his home in Vienna, gained a new cult status among Saints supporters during lockdown.

He performed a series of DJ sessions on the online streaming platform Twitch.

And his new guise – DJ Dino Attila – has won him a whole new league of international followers.

He still follows St Johnstone’s fortunes from his new home in Austria.

And he had planned to return to Scotland on Saturday November 4 to take in the league game between Glasgow Rangers and Saints at Ibrox.

However, it was postponed due to Rangers’ appearance in the Viaplay League Cup semi final on the Sunday.

So instead he and pals – including St Johnstone fans David Soutar and

Barry Gordon – went to the Saturday League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park

between Aberdeen and Hibernian.

And on his return to Perth he joined the crowds at Slainte Bar for the official opening.

Among the guests waiting to meet him was former St Johnstone captain Jim Weir.

Goodnight Vienna, hello Perth

Attila, who went on to be a scout for Bayern Munich, said it was his first time DJing abroad. And he thanked his old Perth pal David Soutar for organising the weekend.

“Normally I play from my house,” he added.

“So this was something new, it was really great”.

Slainte Bar publican David Barnett said it had been “an absolute privilege” to host Attila.

“As a Saints fan for many years it couldn’t be more fitting for me and many of my regulars,” he said.

“When I heard that he was coming over so soon after opening our doors, it made perfect sense to arrange this night.

“Everyone has had a great night and were delighted to get a chance to catch up with Attila and hear him on the decks.”