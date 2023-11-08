St Johnstone cult hero delights different kind of crowd on Perth return visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone cult hero delights different kind of crowd on Perth return visit

Former Saints player Attila Sekerlioglu DJd at the official opening of Slainte Bar in Perth's South Street.

By Morag Lindsay
Attila Sekerlioglu as a St Johnstone player and during his appearance at Slainte Bar, Perth on Saturday.
Attila Sekerlioglu played for St Johnstone in the 1990s and alongside DJ Finn in Perth on Saturday night.

A St Johnstone fans’ favourite roused the crowds again when he made a fleeting return to Perth this weekend.

Attila Sekerlioglu wasn’t on the pitch at McDiarmid Park this time.

Instead, the Austrian midfielder enjoyed a stint behind the decks at the official opening of a new city centre bar.

Attila, who played for Saints in the 1990s, DJd at the launch of Slainte Bar in Perth’s South Street.

He was given a warm welcome by publican David Barnett – and a rapturous reception by the St Johnstone fans and regulars inside.

Attila Sekerlioglu meeting fans in Slainte Bar in Perth/
Attila Sekerlioglu met fans in Perth’s Slainte Bar. Image: David Soutar.

Attila said it was a treat to be back in a city which holds so many great memories for him.

“I feel really great and my heart was pumping,” he said.

“The first time I was in Perth was in 1995, and 28 years later, people still know me.”

Perth pals waiting to greet Attila Sekerlioglu

Attila, who flew in from his home in Vienna, gained a new cult status among Saints supporters during lockdown.

St Johnstone manager Paul Sturrock, left, and Attila Sekerlioglu holding football trophy at McDiarmid Park football stadium, Perth, in 1997.
St Johnstone manager Paul Sturrock, left, and Attila Sekerlioglu celebrate bringing the 1997 first division championship trophy to Perth

He performed a series of DJ sessions on the online streaming platform Twitch.

And his new guise – DJ Dino Attila – has won him a whole new league of international followers.

He still follows St Johnstone’s fortunes from his new home in Austria.

And he had planned to return to Scotland on Saturday November 4 to take in the league game between Glasgow Rangers and Saints at Ibrox.

However, it was postponed due to Rangers’ appearance in the Viaplay League Cup semi final on the Sunday.

Attila Sekerlioglu outside McDiarmid Park with the St Johnstone club crest on the glass door behind him.
Attila Sekerlioglu outside McDiarmid Park on his visit to Perth. Image: David Soutar.

So instead he and pals – including St Johnstone fans David Soutar and
Barry Gordon – went to the Saturday League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park
between Aberdeen and Hibernian.

And on his return to Perth he joined the crowds at Slainte Bar for the official opening.

Among the guests waiting to meet him was former St Johnstone captain Jim Weir.

Goodnight Vienna, hello Perth

Attila, who went on to be a scout for Bayern Munich, said it was his first time DJing abroad. And he thanked his old Perth pal David Soutar for organising the weekend.

Jim Weir, David Barnett and Attila Sekerlioglu in Slainte Bar, Perth
Jim Weir, David Barnett and Attila Sekerlioglu in Slainte Bar, Perth. Image: David Soutar.

“Normally I play from my house,” he added.

“So this was something new, it was really great”.

Slainte Bar publican David Barnett said it had been “an absolute privilege” to host Attila.

“As a Saints fan for many years it couldn’t be more fitting for me and many of my regulars,” he said.

“When I heard that he was coming over so soon after opening our doors, it made perfect sense to arrange this night.

“Everyone has had a great night and were delighted to get a chance to catch up with Attila and hear him on the decks.”

