St Johnstone have yet to get full benefit of Levein and Kirk management change, says Graham Carey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone have yet to get full benefit of Levein and Kirk management change, says Graham Carey

The international break will be used to bed-in some new training ground ideas at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey won the match for St Johnstone on Saturday.
Graham Carey won the match for St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are unbeaten under their new manager and no longer a basement side after months spent looking up at the Premiership pack.

But weekend match-winner against Ross County, Graham Carey, believes the Saints squad are yet to feel the true benefit of the fresh start at McDiarmid Park under Craig Levein and Andy Kirk.

“It’s taken longer than we would have hoped to get off the bottom of the table but that win has capped off a really good week for the football club,” said the Irishman.

“We’re starting to show signs of being a really good team and hopefully we can continue that.

“The international break will help.

“The coaches will get the chance to put their ideas across because we haven’t been able to change very much with playing two games so soon after each other.

“We knew how important this week was.”

Graham Carey scores.
Graham Carey scores. Image: SNS.

Life spent as the league’s lowest-placed side comes with psychological baggage, Carey explained.

“Everybody writing you off knocks your confidence,” he said.

“A win, then a draw was good for our confidence and going into the Ross County game, it was the most optimistic we’ve been as a group.

“The togetherness in the group was unbelievable this week.

“The first half was scrappy and we knew we had to finally play well in the second half, which we haven’t really done all season.

“It was great to get the win.

“The three centre-backs were unbelievable in the way they defended our box.

“We’ll still make mistakes and we can get even better on the ball but if we keep working on the right things we’ll get stronger.”

Class act Smith

Matt Smith was a man of the match contender.

He and Dan Phillips were at the heart of Saints’ second half passing football that County couldn’t match.

“Matt is so tidy on the ball,” he said.

“When you’ve got players like that in your midfield you have to use them.

“We’ve also been using Kano (Chris Kane) and Nicky (Clark) well.

“We want to play football but we can go a bit longer if we need to and they’ll hold it up.”

Saturday was almost a year to the day since Carey had scored for Saints.

That was a penalty against St Mirren.

And you had to go back to August, 2022 for his last open-play strike, a superb strike at Tynecastle.

Graham Carey celebrates his goal against Hearts last year.
Graham Carey celebrates his goal against Hearts last year. Image: SNS.

“It was great to finally score,” said Carey.

“I’ve played in a lot of different positions but a big part of my job is contributing goals and assists.

“I hadn’t been doing that as much as I would have wanted.

“Hopefully now I can keep doing that.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein made a bold call in restoring James Brown to the St Johnstone starting line-up.
3 St Johnstone talking points as bold Levein selection calls pay off, Perth side…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey applauds the fans at full-time.
Graham Carey: St Johnstone goal was 'written in the stars' on the day fans…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein at full-time.
Craig Levein hopeful on Nicky Clark's calf injury as St Johnstone boss says players…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey celebrates his goal.
Graham Carey stunner gives new boss Craig Levein first win and lifts St Johnstone…
Matt Smith of St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone star Matt Smith reveals desire to go one better than dad saw…
Nicky Clark (left) and Chris Kane are both fit again for St Johnstone. Images: SNS
Craig Levein admits 'empathy' for St Johnstone predecessor over 'huge' Nicky Clark-Chris Kane return
St Johnstone unveil Craig Levein as their new manager.
JIM SPENCE: Craig Levein is measured, thoughtful and occasionally volcanic - he'll need all…
Members of St Johnstone fans' group Fair City Unity wth Saints Women stars in their new training kit. Image: Stuart Cowper
St Johnstone fans' group Fair City Unity sponsor women's team
Craig Levein when he was the manager of Leicester City.
RAB DOUGLAS: Craig Levein was a manager ahead of his time and St Johnstone…
Graham Carey.
St Johnstone fans wrap arms around Graham Carey and wife Rachel Borthwick as Perth…

Conversation