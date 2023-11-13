Radio presenter Claire Kinnaird excited to host The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert

Radio presenter Claire Kinnaird is to host The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023.

More than 170 talented youngsters from across Dundee will take part in the festive event held for the first time last year.

Claire, who trained as a music teacher herself, presents Original 106’s breakfast show.

The presenter expressed enthusiasm as she prepares to take on hosting duties at the Gardyne Theatre.

“I’m really excited to be involved this year.

“The Christmas concert makes such a positive impact on the lives of the young people taking part and gives them an opportunity to shine and show off their talent.”

The event, generously sponsored by Polycrub, will also reunite Claire with her former University of Aberdeen lecturer and show director Laura Pike.

Laura has been a prominent contributor for many years to the success of a similar long-running concert in Aberdeen staged by our sister publications the Press and Journal and Evening Express, having been involved since she was a child.

“It’s something I will never forget.

“I still remember to this day standing up and representing my school through music at such as special time of the year.

“It is so, so wonderful for the schools of Aberdeen to be given this opportunity,” said Laura.

And she is similarly enthusiastic about Dundee schools now having the same platform.

The concert has been a staple in Aberdeen’s Christmas calendar for more than 50 years, and we hope that the Dundee event will become a similar annual highlight here.

The first show in 2022 raised money for the Evening Telegraph’s Pounds for Primaries initiative, allowing £10,000 to be shared among local schools.

Laura, a former music teacher, added: “All children need a platform to perform. And this is perfect to show everyone their talents at Christmas time.”

Laura and Claire “can’t wait” to collaborate with one another on the festive project.

The radio host is excited to see all the great work Laura has done regarding the concert and how she continues to inspire young talent.

“It’s great to reconnect with her,” Claire added.

Laura said: “It is so exciting to be side by side with Claire. Such an inspirational individual and so full of fun.

“I can’t wait to be working with her again. I’m very proud of what she has achieved over the years.”

The show at the Gardyne Theatre starts at 4.30pm on Sunday, December 10.

Performing will be:

Rosebank Primary School choir

Murroes Primary School choir

Braeview Academy duo Cole Conner and Ewan Ferrie

Big Noise Douglas camerata youth orchestra

Sing it Sign it: Tayside Makaton Choir

Clepington Primary School Makaton choir

Tickets are available from Dundee Box Office online or by calling 01382 434940. They cost £13.75 or £9.75 for concessions, including booking fee.