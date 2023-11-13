Radio presenter Claire Kinnaird excited to host The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Wave 106 breakfast DJ will front our event featuring local schoolchildren at the Gardyne Theatre on December 10

By Jenna Scott
Tayside Makaton Choir in action at our concert last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Tayside Makaton Choir in action at our concert last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Radio presenter Claire Kinnaird is to host The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023.

More than 170 talented youngsters from across Dundee will take part in the festive event held for the first time last year.

Claire, who trained as a music teacher herself, presents Original 106’s breakfast show.

The presenter expressed enthusiasm as she prepares to take on hosting duties at the Gardyne Theatre.

“I’m really excited to be involved this year.

“The Christmas concert makes such a positive impact on the lives of the young people taking part and gives them an opportunity to shine and show off their talent.”

Claire Kinnaird with fellow Original 106 breakfast presenter Pete McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The event, generously sponsored by Polycrub, will also reunite Claire with her former University of Aberdeen lecturer and show director Laura Pike.

Laura has been a prominent contributor for many years to the success of a similar long-running concert in Aberdeen staged by our sister publications the Press and Journal and Evening Express, having been involved since she was a child.

“It’s something I will never forget.

“I still remember to this day standing up and representing my school through music at such as special time of the year.

“It is so, so wonderful for the schools of Aberdeen to be given this opportunity,” said Laura.

And she is similarly enthusiastic about Dundee schools now having the same platform.

High School of Dundee P4/5 Choir performs in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The concert has been a staple in Aberdeen’s Christmas calendar for more than 50 years, and we hope that the Dundee event will become a similar annual highlight here.

The first show in 2022 raised money for the Evening Telegraph’s Pounds for Primaries initiative, allowing £10,000 to be shared among local schools.

Laura, a former music teacher, added: “All children need a platform to perform. And this is perfect to show everyone their talents at Christmas time.”

Laura and Claire “can’t wait” to collaborate with one another on the festive project.

The radio host is excited to see all the great work Laura has done regarding the concert and how she continues to inspire young talent.

Dundee Youth Music Theatre’s Zoe Heggie, Lizzie McDonald and Hannah Shepherd at our first concert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It’s great to reconnect with her,” Claire added.

Laura said: “It is so exciting to be side by side with Claire. Such an inspirational individual and so full of fun.

“I can’t wait to be working with her again. I’m very proud of what she has achieved over the years.”

The show at the Gardyne Theatre starts at 4.30pm on Sunday, December 10.

Performing will be:

  • Rosebank Primary School choir
  • Murroes Primary School choir
  • Braeview Academy duo Cole Conner and Ewan Ferrie
  • Big Noise Douglas camerata youth orchestra
  • Sing it Sign it: Tayside Makaton Choir
  • Clepington Primary School Makaton choir

Tickets are available from Dundee Box Office online or by calling 01382 434940. They cost £13.75 or £9.75 for concessions, including booking fee.

