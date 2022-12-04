First Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert a ‘phenomenal’ start to the festive season in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scores of talented youngsters thrilled audiences at our first ever Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert.

Stunning performances of seasonal favourites were put on by Dundee schoolchildren and members of local choir and music theatre groups.

And given the success, we’re confident that the event in our DC Thomson Meadowside HQ will become an annual highlight of the festive calendar, held in the same esteem as the Aberdeen concerts run for more than 50 years by our sister paper the Evening Express.

During two showings on Sunday afternoon, there were awe-inspiring instrumentals, solos, carols and rock numbers from:

Harris Academy

Dundee NYCOS (National Youth Choir of Scotland)

Braeview Academy duo Ewan Ferrie and Cole Conner

High School of Dundee cantabile and P4/5 choirs and pipers Alastair Leonard and Jan Van Der Kuyl

Dundee Youth Music Theatre

Sing it Sign it: Tayside’s Makaton Choir.

Four young stars from Dundee Youth Music Theatre (DYMT) showed off the type of spellbinding performances audiences can expect from their next show, Oklahoma, while the Makaton choir showed how to sing and sign at the same time.

You can see clips from some of the performances below and more photographs here.

The event was led by music director Laura Pike, with introductions from television presenter and Tele columnist Martel Maxwell and Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord, who said it was his proudest moment in the job.

He said: “It is not often I am speechless but this left me close.

“What a brilliant event – I have never been so proud to say I am the editor of this newspaper.

“The acts were just amazing, the quality of talent we have in Dundee is phenomenal.

“Special thanks to all who took part, all the helpers on the day, our fantastic musical director Laura Pike and of course everyone who came along and supported this event.

“They all played a huge role in what was the perfect way to start the festive season.”

Local schools will benefit from proceeds of our tickets sales, which will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative in which local schools collect tokens to share in a £10,000 prize pot.

