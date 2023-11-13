EXCLUSIVE: Dundee Olympia chiefs neglected fire safety guidance for eight years before closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee Olympia chiefs neglected fire safety guidance for eight years before closure

No tests were carried out on fire dampers at the building between 2013 and 2021.

Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
The Olympia leisure centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Laura Devlin

Bosses at the Olympia in Dundee neglected industry guidance on fire damper testing for eight years, The Courier can reveal.

A Freedom of Information request confirmed no tests were carried out on the fire dampers at the building between its opening in June 2013 and closure in October 2021.

This is despite rules stating they should be tested by a “competent person” at least once year

100+ issues discovered

Fire dampers can help stop the spread of fire by responding to heat, with the damper slamming shut when the temperature reaches a set point.

Their main purpose is to prevent flames from crossing a fire barrier.

The current UK code of practice for fire safety in buildings guidance was updated in 2017, with the previous code of practice from 2008 stipulating testing should be carried out “at regular intervals not exceeding two years”.

The code of practice – BS 9999 – provides recommendations and guidance on the provision of measures to control or mitigate the effects of fire.

More than 100 issues were subsequently found with the fire dampers at the Olympia last year when testing was carried out as part of refurbishment works.

The flumes at the Olympia Leisure Centre.

The Olympia Leisure Centre was initially shut in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

However, more problems were found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the facility into a prolonged closure.

As part of a subsequent review into Olympia’s design and construction, council chiefs ordered annual checks on the fire and smoke dampers at the building while it was shut.

Whistleblower comes forward

Drop tests were carried out and a July 2022 report, compiled for Robertson Construction and seen by The Courier, identified 102 issues with dampers in the building.

These included the wrong type of damper being fitted, dampers not being supported properly and failure to install fire barriers.

Remedial works were then actioned by Dundee City Council in order to rectify the problems, with money allocated from the £6m repair budget going towards the job.

The formal start to the building of the current Olympia Leisure Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

The exact cost of the works has not been made public but a whistleblower who contacted The Courier claims it is in the region of £400,000.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, they said: “This has been widely known by the council senior management and councillors who approved the additional expenditure.

“However the public are unaware of the amount of local funding diverted to fix this fully avoidable and delayed problem.

“It is also extremely lucky that no major fire incidents have occurred since the building opened as the fire damper installation may not have protected the building.”

Dundee City Council response

In their response to the Freedom of Information request, Dundee City Council said tests were not carried out because the fire dampers were deemed “compliant to current standards” at the time of the building’s completion.

They added that “arrangements will be in place for the dampers to be serviced and tested on an annual basis when the Olympia reopens”.

The Olympia is due to reopen this month however no date has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “As part of the detailed outline of works required at Olympia, which was agreed at recess sub- committee July 2022, the report highlighted that annual checks were to be carried out on the fire and smoke dampers while the building was closed, and any resulting works subsequently actioned.

“These works have been incorporated into the project programme prior to the building being handed over.”

Conversation