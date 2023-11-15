Five years on Register for Leven woman who sent nude pic to gran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five years on Register for Leven woman who sent nude pic to gran

Wilma Thomson was also fined for sending the graphic image over Facebook.

By Jamie McKenzie
Wilma Thomson.
Wilma Thomson will be sentenced later.

A 59-year-old Leven woman who sent a picture of a partially-naked man to his grandmother has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Wilma Thomson was also fined and told to pay compensation when she appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She previously pled guilty to intentionally causing a woman to look at a sexual image by sending her a photograph of her grandson in a state of undress, on November 22 last year.

It is an offence under Section 6 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson previously told the court the photograph, sent through Facebook, showed an image of the woman’s grandson in a “partially naked state, lying on a bed”.

The fiscal said the woman found the image on her phone, showing her grandson “partially naked while asleep and (his) genitals were showing”.

The matter was reported to police.

Thomson, also known as Wilma McColl according to court papers, later made a full admission during a police interview and was charged.

Wilma Thomson
Wilma Thomson leaves court previously.

She reappeared in the dock for sentencing following the production of background reports.

Defence lawyer Danielle Stringer said Thomson, of Coronation Crescent, Leven, has accepted full responsibility at an early opportunity.

The solicitor referred to a social work report as giving the full background to the matter, but said in open court “the situation had been unfolding” prior to the incident.

Ms Stringer said there had been a lot of “ongoing animosity between parties” and Thomson accepts she should not have retaliated in the way she did.

She acknowledged it would have caused distress to the complainer.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick fined Thomson £335 and made a compensation order of £250.

