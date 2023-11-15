Five years on Register for Leven woman who sent nude pic to gran

A 59-year-old Leven woman who sent a picture of a partially-naked man to his grandmother has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Wilma Thomson was also fined and told to pay compensation when she appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She previously pled guilty to intentionally causing a woman to look at a sexual image by sending her a photograph of her grandson in a state of undress, on November 22 last year.

It is an offence under Section 6 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson previously told the court the photograph, sent through Facebook, showed an image of the woman’s grandson in a “partially naked state, lying on a bed”.

The fiscal said the woman found the image on her phone, showing her grandson “partially naked while asleep and (his) genitals were showing”.

The matter was reported to police.

Thomson, also known as Wilma McColl according to court papers, later made a full admission during a police interview and was charged.

She reappeared in the dock for sentencing following the production of background reports.

Defence lawyer Danielle Stringer said Thomson, of Coronation Crescent, Leven, has accepted full responsibility at an early opportunity.

The solicitor referred to a social work report as giving the full background to the matter, but said in open court “the situation had been unfolding” prior to the incident.

Ms Stringer said there had been a lot of “ongoing animosity between parties” and Thomson accepts she should not have retaliated in the way she did.

She acknowledged it would have caused distress to the complainer.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick fined Thomson £335 and made a compensation order of £250.

