Home of Stobswell Scout group saved thanks to generosity of late stalwart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Home of Stobswell Scout group saved thanks to generosity of late stalwart

Bill Fleming, a long-standing member of the Scouts who died in 2010, left money to the Scouts in his will.

By Laura Devlin
Park Hall on Park Avenue in Stobswell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Park Hall on Park Avenue in Stobswell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Stobswell Scout group has successfully acquired their long-standing home thanks to the generosity of a former member.

The 7th Dundee Scout Group had recently been forced to move out of Park Hall on Park Avenue due to health and safety regulations.

It came as the church hall, which has been home to the group for “years”, was being sold after being deemed surplus to requirements.

However through money left to the Scouts in the will of former member Bill Fleming, a stalwart of the group who died in 2010, the Dundee District Scouts have successfully purchased the venue.

A former sub-editor with the Evening Telegraph, Bill was the first person in Dundee to receive the Chief Scout’s Long Service Decoration in recognition of over 40 years’ service to the movement.

Evening Telegraph Subs Room in 1958. Left to right: Gertie Smith, Charlie Lowdon, John McNab, Bill Anderson, Sandy Duncan, Hugh Fraser, Arthur McKay, Norman Fenwick, Bill Fleming. Image: DC Thomson.

Grant Stephen, district lead volunteer of the Dundee Scouts, said: “They’ve been at this hall for as far back as I can remember and they have a great relationship with the church.

“However, there are a lot of churches being sold off and one of them was this.

“The 7th were actually put out of there recently because there was no fire alarm and the church wasn’t going to spend money on a building that was going to be sold.

“The Dundee District had the opportunity to purchase it from the church and we really wanted to keep scouting there.”

Current members of the 7th Dundee Scout group in Stobswell. Image: 7th Dundee Scout Group/Facebook.

To honour his contribution, the Scout group will rename Park Hall in memory of Bill, who joined the 7th Cub Pack as an eight-year-old in 1944.

Grant added: “We have limited funds but Bill left money to the group in his will.

“We will get a plaque (to commemorate Bill) and there will be an opening ceremony when we get the place up to scratch.

“We are not looking to make profit off it, it will run itself and it will be community run.”

More from Dundee

The Windmill Bar in Hilltown, Dundee, in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
The Windmill Bar was the 'rough diamond' Dundee pub Robin Williams loved
The entrance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
NHS Tayside estate staff extend strike over 'second class pay conditions'
The Zutons will perform in Dunfermline and Dundee
Valerie hitmakers The Zutons announce Dundee and Dunfermline shows
Angela Addis caused the death by careless driving of Jon Marsh.
Tayside teacher admits killing popular biker in crash near Dundee
Thousands enjoyed the festive showcase last year.
Dundee Winterfest moving from Slessor Gardens after 2 years and slashing opening times
6
Michelle Lizanec
Lizanec murder trial — daughter tells court of 'abusive' father's control over 'murdered' mum
A ScotRail train.
Dundee to Aberdeen railway line reopens after track defect
Passengers have complained that the 73 Stagecoach bus has been cancelled almost every day. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee passengers hit out as series of Stagecoach 73 buses cancelled
Charlie Taylor and Phoebe Mullen, 8, who donated 17 inches of her long red hair to the Little Princess Trust. Image: Kim Cessford/Charlie Taylor
Children with cancer getting real hair wigs thanks to Tayside salon star Charlie
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University to spend £800,000 removing Raac from building

Conversation