Home of Stobswell Scout group saved thanks to generosity of late stalwart

The Stobswell Scout group has successfully acquired their long-standing home thanks to the generosity of a former member.

The 7th Dundee Scout Group had recently been forced to move out of Park Hall on Park Avenue due to health and safety regulations.

It came as the church hall, which has been home to the group for “years”, was being sold after being deemed surplus to requirements.

However through money left to the Scouts in the will of former member Bill Fleming, a stalwart of the group who died in 2010, the Dundee District Scouts have successfully purchased the venue.

A former sub-editor with the Evening Telegraph, Bill was the first person in Dundee to receive the Chief Scout’s Long Service Decoration in recognition of over 40 years’ service to the movement.

Grant Stephen, district lead volunteer of the Dundee Scouts, said: “They’ve been at this hall for as far back as I can remember and they have a great relationship with the church.

“However, there are a lot of churches being sold off and one of them was this.

“The 7th were actually put out of there recently because there was no fire alarm and the church wasn’t going to spend money on a building that was going to be sold.

“The Dundee District had the opportunity to purchase it from the church and we really wanted to keep scouting there.”

To honour his contribution, the Scout group will rename Park Hall in memory of Bill, who joined the 7th Cub Pack as an eight-year-old in 1944.

Grant added: “We have limited funds but Bill left money to the group in his will.

“We will get a plaque (to commemorate Bill) and there will be an opening ceremony when we get the place up to scratch.

“We are not looking to make profit off it, it will run itself and it will be community run.”