Fife loner, 61, asked 13-year-olds for threesome outside Tesco

A 61-year-old man asked two 13-year-old boys outside a Fife Tesco if they wanted a threesome.

Months earlier, Ian Rodger had accosted a 17-year-old boy in the same Cardenden street, asking if he wanted to come home with him.

Rodger, of Dundonald Park, Cardenden, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit his offending.

Propositioned teenagers

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court that on January 13 this year Rodger left a pub in Cardenden at around 7.45pm and was so heavily intoxicated he called police to ask for a lift home, then sat on the ground outside the Tesco.

He began making inappropriate sexual comments towards a group of youths, including asking to see their genitals.

Ms Moffat continued: “He also asked the males if they wanted a threesome.

“Members of the public overheard the comments.”

Police arrived a short time later and Rodger was arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station.

Indecent proposal

Ms Moffat said shortly before 11am on September 22 last year a 17-year-old male had been walking towards Cardenden Road when Rodger approached and said hello before telling him: “You look nice today.”

The boy found this odd and replied “thanks” but kept walking past Rodger, who then said something which the boy asked him to repeat.

The fiscal depute continued: “The accused walked towards the (boy) and very close to his face and stated, ‘do you want to come home with me?’, causing the witness to become frightened and he began shaking.

“He told the accused he had somewhere to go.

“The accused stated ‘why won’t you come home with me, am I too old for you?'”

The boy heard Rodger laughing as he walked away and later contacted police.

Drinks ‘devastating volume’ of alcohol

Rodger pled guilty to directing sexual verbal communication to two 13-year-olds without their consent by making sexual remarks towards them at the Tesco Express in Station Road, Cardenden.

Court papers say he did this intentionally and for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or humiliating, distressing or alarming them.

Rodger also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making inappropriate and alarming comments containing sexual innuendo to a 17-year-old male at Station Road.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said his client had been drinking both the night before and morning of the offence concerning the 17-year-old boy.

The solicitor said Rodger was also heavily intoxicated on the day he made comments to the 13-year-olds, who he thought were mocking him because of his inebriation.

The lawyer said: “When sober, he is extremely ashamed and embarrassed of his conduct.”

He said Rodger is someone who lives a solitary life and if he was able to address the factors which lead to consuming alcohol at a “devastating volume” then the risk posed to the public at large would be greatly reduced.

Sentence deferred

Sheriff Charles Macnair highlighted Rodger’s “dreadful record”, including for sexual offending of a similar type.

The sheriff adjourned sentence until January 3 to obtain background reports and bail was continued.

Consideration of a Crown motion for a sexual harm prevention order was also continued to the next hearing.

