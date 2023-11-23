Sex abuser spanked girl so hard in Fife hotel attack he left imprints on skin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sex abuser spanked girl so hard in Fife hotel attack he left imprints on skin

Sinisa Tumbas was found guilty of locking his victim in a room and attacking her.

By Jamie McKenzie
Sinisa Tumbas was convicted of sexual assault.
A man spanked a teenager so hard during a sexual assault in a Fife hostel he left imprints on her skin.

Sinisa Tumbas, 42, targeted the girl at the Woodside Hotel in Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, on September 7 last year.

His victim, then aged 16, told a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court Tumbas locked her in a room there and started tickling her, then smacked her bottom “two or three times”.

Tumbas, of Hyndloup Terrace, Cardenden, denied locking the door and sexually assaulting the teenager, claiming he only pushed her away on the hip with two hands.

Barged into hostel room

Giving evidence, the girl said she and two friends were joking around with hair removal cream at the temporary accommodation before Tumbas, also known as ‘Simon,’ staggered along the corridor smelling of alcohol.

The young woman, now 17, told the trial: “He said ‘I will deal with her’, in a laughing way.

“He was talking about me”.

She ran into someone’s room, unsure about the extent to which Tumbas was joking.

Sinisa Tumbas
Sinisa Tumbas will be sentenced at Dunfermline next month.

The woman said ‘Simon’ barged past two of her friends outside and came into the room and “locked the door behind him” from the inside.

She continued: “I think I was on the bed at that point.

“He started tickling me on my upper body, on my sides and my stomach.

“And then he proceeded to slap my bum a good couple of times and left me with a good couple of handprints.

“I was wearing shorts and a jumper.”

Handprints

The teenager said she was struck on the bottom “two or three times” with “quite a bit of force”.

She continued: “It was very sore.

“I let out a bit of a yelp but did not really say anything because I was too uncomfortable.

“I don’t like confrontation.”

After the assault, she said Tumbas returned to tickling her, before staggering back to the door, which he struggled to open.

She said she was shocked and curled up, crying, on the bed.

She was left with “a couple of red handprints,” visible in a photograph shown in court.

Ready to break down door

Two of her friends – a woman and a man – confirmed Tumbas entered the room with the girl and the locked the door.

From the corridor outside, the female witness said she heard laughing and giggling then two slapping noises and crying from the girl.

The man told the trial he picked up a fire extinguisher in case he needed to break down the door.

Tumbas emerged and the male witness recalled him saying, “I am done”.

Both witnesses said the woman was upset when they saw her afterwards.

Accused’s evidence rejected

Giving evidence, unemployed Tumbas claimed he ran after the girl to get the hair removal cream, then started tickling her.

He said she was tickling him before he “pushed her away” with two hands because he had “had enough”.

He said at no point was the door locked and denied any suggestion of being drunk, as he only had two cans of Stella Artois.

At the end of the two-day trial, Sheriff Garry Sutherland said the Crown witnesses were credible and reliable and found Tumbas guilty of sexual assault.

Sentencing on was adjourned until December 18 and he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

He was acquitted of a second allegation that he intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to another woman.

