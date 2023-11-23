Dundee band The View pay tribute to fan who died in A90 crash

Dundee band The View have paid tribute to a fan who died in an A90 crash.

Daniel Wall, 43, died after the collision near Crimond in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

A photo posted on The View’s Instagram page showed the band with Mr Wall, from St Fergus.

The post said: “We are absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of our friend Daniel.

“He was a big View fan and part of the family, our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Daniel Wall ‘such a big fan’ of Dundee band The View

Fellow fans replied to the post with their own tributes.

One wrote: “Daniel would have been so honoured by this!

“He was such a big fan but he also truly liked you all as people too.

“He would always speak fondly of catching up with you all.

“I’m so proud to have called him my friend.”

‘He was the best friend to have and really loved your music’

Another said: “I don’t know what to say.

“I met him last year in Glasgow at The View gig.

“My sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

And a third posted: “He was the best friend to have and really loved your music.

“Such a wholesome and good person, he will be sorely missed.”

Mr Wall was driving a blue Nissan Qashqai when the collision involving a lorry took place on the Peterhead to Fraserburgh road on Saturday morning.

A 41-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, Mr Wall’s family said he was a “much-loved, special man”.

They said: “Daniel’s love for music and comedy saw him attend many gigs featuring local bands, becoming friends with band members and goers alike.”

The View are currently on tour and will perform two dates in Dundee next month.