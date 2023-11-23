Dundee band The View pay tribute to fan who died in A90 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee band The View pay tribute to fan who died in A90 crash

Daniel Wall, 43, was said to be "part of the family".

By Bailey Moreton & Bryan Copland
Daniel Wall (front, centre) with Dundee band The View and others. Image: The View/Instagram
Daniel Wall (front, centre) with Dundee band The View and others. Image: The View/Instagram

Dundee band The View have paid tribute to a fan who died in an A90 crash.

Daniel Wall, 43, died after the collision near Crimond in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

A photo posted on The View’s Instagram page showed the band with Mr Wall, from St Fergus.

The post said: “We are absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of our friend Daniel.

“He was a big View fan and part of the family, our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Daniel Wall ‘such a big fan’ of Dundee band The View

Fellow fans replied to the post with their own tributes.

One wrote: “Daniel would have been so honoured by this!

“He was such a big fan but he also truly liked you all as people too.

“He would always speak fondly of catching up with you all.

“I’m so proud to have called him my friend.”

‘He was the best friend to have and really loved your music’

Another said: “I don’t know what to say.

“I met him last year in Glasgow at The View gig.

“My sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

And a third posted: “He was the best friend to have and really loved your music.

“Such a wholesome and good person, he will be sorely missed.”

Mr Wall died on Saturday. Image: Police Scotland

Mr Wall was driving a blue Nissan Qashqai when the collision involving a lorry took place on the Peterhead to Fraserburgh road on Saturday morning.

A 41-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, Mr Wall’s family said he was a “much-loved, special man”.

They said: “Daniel’s love for music and comedy saw him attend many gigs featuring local bands, becoming friends with band members and goers alike.”

The View are currently on tour and will perform two dates in Dundee next month.

Conversation