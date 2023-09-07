Dundee rapper fined for driving home from Perth court after drug-drive ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee rapper fined for driving home from Perth court after drug-drive ban

Christopher Sharp, alias skull mask-wearing rapper Sherps, was spotted by police getting into his car at the back of Perth Sheriff Court mere moments after he received a one-year road ban.

By Jamie Buchan
Christopher Sharp leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Christopher Sharp leaves Perth Sheriff Court

A Dundee rap star who drove home from court after being slapped with a year-long motoring ban has been fined.

Christopher Sharp, alias skull mask-wearing rapper Sherps, was spotted by police getting into his car at the back of Perth Sheriff Court mere moments after he was disqualified for drug-driving.

The 34-year-old returned to the dock this week and admitted he had not realised his ban had kicked in with immediate effect.

He thought he would have the chance to drive back to Dundee first.

Sheriff Elizabeth MacFarlane told him: “It beggars belief.”

Police tip-off

Sharp was fined £2,000 – about a week’s earnings for the offshore worker who has amassed a global following of music fans online.

He was banned from driving for a year.

Christopher Sharp – better known as Sherps – appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: YouTube.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said Sharp received a 12-month driving disqualification on March 16 last year.

“At about 11.30am that same day, a police officer was informed by a member of the public that they had seen the accused arriving at court by car.

“He was told the accused had parked his vehicle in a car park at the rear of the court.

“The officer went round the back of the building and saw the accused getting into his car and driving off along Canal Street.”

Police established Sharp was probably driving back to his home in Finella Place, Dundee.

Officers spotted his Nissan Juke driving on the A90 and he was pulled over near Kinfauns junction.

“The accused was arrested and the vehicle was seized,” said Ms Hendry.

Beggars belief

A lawyer for Sharp told the court: “He appreciated he was disqualified but he did not appreciate this happened as soon as he left court.

“He thought he would be able to drive his car home.

“He certainly did not intend to drive any further.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Sharp admitted charges of driving while disqualified and uninsured on March 16 2022.

Sheriff MacFarlane told Sharp: “On this occasion, I will give you the benefit of the doubt that you thought you were going to be disqualified in the future.

“It beggars belief but there we are.”

Drug stop

The court previously heard how police seized a small amount of cannabis during a roadside search on the Perth to Dundee road in July 2021.

Sharp was under the influence of the drug but not impaired.

He was found to be four times the legal limit of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol – the psychoactive substance that produces the high associated with marijuana – in his blood.

He was fined £466 and banned from driving for a year.

Music career

Sharp has emerged as a key player in Scotland’s drill rap scene.

He launched his first track as Sherps, This Life, in April 2021.

Sherps has an international following online

He told The Courier his music was inspired by being homeless and his brushes with the law.

Sharp said it had been a form of therapy after losing friends through drugs and suicide.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Christopher Sharp leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Kirriemuir groomer plied schoolgirl, 12, with cigarettes and alcohol
Christopher Sharp leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee man planned to sell £16k of cocaine to pay for mum's funeral
Christopher Sharp leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Wednesday court round-up — Heightened strength and Tesco abuse
Stonehaven rail crash: Charges accuse Network Rail of fatal failings
Christopher Sharp leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Fife Argos worker arrested in shop for having vile abuse images
Christopher Sharp leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Dens Park smoke bomb kick costs Leigh Griffiths £17k
Christopher Sharp leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee heroin peddler on curfew for dealing 'after being cuckooed'
Christopher Sharp leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Petrol plunderer stole £600 of fuel from Dundee filling stations in repeated raids
Christopher Sharp leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for Dundee benefit cheat over student loan omission
Christopher Sharp leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Tuesday court round-up — Bloodied knifeman and house crash appeal