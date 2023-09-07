Dundee rapper fined for driving home from Perth court after drug-drive ban

A Dundee rap star who drove home from court after being slapped with a year-long motoring ban has been fined.

Christopher Sharp, alias skull mask-wearing rapper Sherps, was spotted by police getting into his car at the back of Perth Sheriff Court mere moments after he was disqualified for drug-driving.

The 34-year-old returned to the dock this week and admitted he had not realised his ban had kicked in with immediate effect.

He thought he would have the chance to drive back to Dundee first.

Sheriff Elizabeth MacFarlane told him: “It beggars belief.”

Police tip-off

Sharp was fined £2,000 – about a week’s earnings for the offshore worker who has amassed a global following of music fans online.

He was banned from driving for a year.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said Sharp received a 12-month driving disqualification on March 16 last year.

“At about 11.30am that same day, a police officer was informed by a member of the public that they had seen the accused arriving at court by car.

“He was told the accused had parked his vehicle in a car park at the rear of the court.

“The officer went round the back of the building and saw the accused getting into his car and driving off along Canal Street.”

Police established Sharp was probably driving back to his home in Finella Place, Dundee.

Officers spotted his Nissan Juke driving on the A90 and he was pulled over near Kinfauns junction.

“The accused was arrested and the vehicle was seized,” said Ms Hendry.

Beggars belief

A lawyer for Sharp told the court: “He appreciated he was disqualified but he did not appreciate this happened as soon as he left court.

“He thought he would be able to drive his car home.

“He certainly did not intend to drive any further.”

Sharp admitted charges of driving while disqualified and uninsured on March 16 2022.

Sheriff MacFarlane told Sharp: “On this occasion, I will give you the benefit of the doubt that you thought you were going to be disqualified in the future.

“It beggars belief but there we are.”

Drug stop

The court previously heard how police seized a small amount of cannabis during a roadside search on the Perth to Dundee road in July 2021.

Sharp was under the influence of the drug but not impaired.

He was found to be four times the legal limit of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol – the psychoactive substance that produces the high associated with marijuana – in his blood.

He was fined £466 and banned from driving for a year.

Music career

Sharp has emerged as a key player in Scotland’s drill rap scene.

He launched his first track as Sherps, This Life, in April 2021.

He told The Courier his music was inspired by being homeless and his brushes with the law.

Sharp said it had been a form of therapy after losing friends through drugs and suicide.

