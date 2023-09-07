Work to extend Auchterarder car park will require four-day closure

Work to extend a car park in Auchterarder will require its closure for four days.

The project to extend of the Crown Inn Wynd Car Park – which will create 14 additional spaces – will begin on September 18 and take 10 weeks to complete.

Perth and Kinross Council says work will take place over three phases and will involve road closures.

Once complete, the car park will have 52 spaces – up from its current 38.

Parking suspended during final phase

The council says that during phase one, the private car park on Ruthven Street will be out of use.

Between three and five spaces will be reserved at the Crown Wynd Car Park for residents affected by the closure.

A two-week road closure and suspension of parking and loading on Ruthven Street will be in place during this phase.

Phase two – which will last six weeks – will see the extension built and includes surface water drainage works and road and pavement construction.

Finally, phase three will see the resurfacing of the existing car park. This will take two weeks to complete and result in a full closure of the car park for four days.

Auchterarder residents want more parking spaces

The council says the extension has come “in response to local community requests for increased parking provision in the town”.

A spokesperson added: “Pedestrian and emergency service vehicle access will be maintained throughout.

“Waste collection services will also be granted access, so bins should be presented as normal.”

Recycling facilities will be relocated to the Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation Centre on Western Road during the roadworks.

There will be s drop-in session at Aytoun Hall on Thursday evening for residents to view and comment on the plans.