Fan attacked after leaving St Johnstone v Dundee game

A football fan was attacked after leaving Perth’s McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The 51-year-old had attended the St Johnstone v Dundee game when he was assaulted.

The incident happened at 5pm on Crieff Road.

A report in the Perth and Kinross local area commander’s bulletin said the victim had just left McDiarmid Park and was walking in the direction of the city centre when the incident happened.

“He was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked to the body,” it added.

“The suspect is described as a white male wearing blue shorts.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed this morning that enquiries are ongoing.