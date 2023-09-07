Montrose mum who’s never been abroad wins Disney holiday worth £25,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose mum who’s never been abroad wins Disney holiday worth £25,000

Sarah Middleton won the family trip and £15k in cash in an online competition.

By Ben MacDonald
Sarah Middleton has won £15,000 and a trip to Disneyland Paris
Sarah Middleton is heading to Disneyland Paris. Image: Sarah Middleton/Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Montrose mum who has never been abroad before has won a £25,000 holiday to Disneyland Paris.

Sarah Middleton, 33, won the all-expenses trip worth more than £10,000 in an online competition.

The mum-of-two also won £15,000 in spending money through the Midweek Lifestyle competition run by BOTB.

Sarah, who works in purchasing for an energy company, will be joined on her first trip abroad by children Aidan, 13, and Alice, six.

As she was told she had won the competition by BOTB presenter Christian Williams, Sarah said: “I’m actually shaking. Oh my God.

“That’s crazy, absolutely crazy. My heart’s thumping.”

Paris
Sarah and her family will also be treated to a tour of the city. Image: saiko3p/Shutterstock

Afterwards, Sarah added: “I’ve never won anything before.

“My children are desperate to go to Disneyland so they’re both absolutely delighted.

“I’ve never been abroad and a trip to Disneyland has always been on my bucket list.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got the call from Christian to tell me I’d won.”

What’s included in Montrose mum’s Disneyland competition win?

The Disneyland prize includes:

  • Four-night stay at Disneyland Paris The Art of Marvel Hotel
  • Four return plane tickets from London to Paris, including transfers to Disneyland Paris
  • Full-board catering for three meals a day at 33 all-you-can-eat, fine-dining and fast-food restaurants across both Disney parks
  • Five days of unlimited entry to both parks
  • Paris Essentials tour with drop-off and pick-up at the Eiffel Tower
  • Disney Photo Pass+, Disney Express Luggage Service, reserved seats at the Mickey and Magician show, and queue-jumping with Disney Premier Access Ultimate
  • £15,000 spending money

Sarah won the prize having correctly identified the odd one out from a list of famous landmarks.

Christian from BOTB said: “It’s amazing that we can offer the opportunity for Sarah and her family to travel abroad for the first time on what will be an incredible trip to Disneyland Paris.

“It’s an amazing prize, with loads of added extras that really will make this the holiday of a lifetime.

“Congratulations to Sarah, we can’t wait to see the holiday snaps.”

Earlier this year, a Cowdenbeath man won a luxury motorhome and £20,000 in cash through another BOTB competition.

Conversation