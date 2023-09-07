Montrose mum who’s never been abroad wins Disney holiday worth £25,000

A Montrose mum who has never been abroad before has won a £25,000 holiday to Disneyland Paris.

Sarah Middleton, 33, won the all-expenses trip worth more than £10,000 in an online competition.

The mum-of-two also won £15,000 in spending money through the Midweek Lifestyle competition run by BOTB.

Sarah, who works in purchasing for an energy company, will be joined on her first trip abroad by children Aidan, 13, and Alice, six.

As she was told she had won the competition by BOTB presenter Christian Williams, Sarah said: “I’m actually shaking. Oh my God.

“That’s crazy, absolutely crazy. My heart’s thumping.”

Afterwards, Sarah added: “I’ve never won anything before.

“My children are desperate to go to Disneyland so they’re both absolutely delighted.

“I’ve never been abroad and a trip to Disneyland has always been on my bucket list.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got the call from Christian to tell me I’d won.”

What’s included in Montrose mum’s Disneyland competition win?

The Disneyland prize includes:

Four-night stay at Disneyland Paris The Art of Marvel Hotel

Four return plane tickets from London to Paris, including transfers to Disneyland Paris

Full-board catering for three meals a day at 33 all-you-can-eat, fine-dining and fast-food restaurants across both Disney parks

Five days of unlimited entry to both parks

Paris Essentials tour with drop-off and pick-up at the Eiffel Tower

Disney Photo Pass+, Disney Express Luggage Service, reserved seats at the Mickey and Magician show, and queue-jumping with Disney Premier Access Ultimate

£15,000 spending money

Sarah won the prize having correctly identified the odd one out from a list of famous landmarks.

Christian from BOTB said: “It’s amazing that we can offer the opportunity for Sarah and her family to travel abroad for the first time on what will be an incredible trip to Disneyland Paris.

“It’s an amazing prize, with loads of added extras that really will make this the holiday of a lifetime.

“Congratulations to Sarah, we can’t wait to see the holiday snaps.”

Earlier this year, a Cowdenbeath man won a luxury motorhome and £20,000 in cash through another BOTB competition.