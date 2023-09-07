Robbie Neilson: Ex-Dundee United boss helps launch Seamab school team

Former Dundee United and Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been back on the pitch coaching vulnerable young people who have formed their very own football team.

The 43-year-old volunteered to help pupils at the Seamab Care and Education school at Rumbling Bridge, near Kinross, after learning about their passion for the sport.

The charity provides residential care and education for children and young people across Scotland who have complex needs and require specialised support.

Backing for new school campaign

This year, pupils at the school, which is situated in an old residential property, formed a football team for the first time and recently competed in the Who Cares tournament in Glasgow.

The Kinross-shire charity is currently in the process of raising £5.5 million to build the new school, with plans for a gym hall to enable indoor football for the Scottish winters.

The power of sport has played a key part in instilling confidence within the pupils.

As previously featured in The Courier, Scottish Rugby legend Chris Paterson, who is Seamab’s official ambassador, and Olympic basketball star Kieron Achara have led coaching sessions in recent months.

‘Incredibly excited’ to help youngsters

Former Scottish football international Robbie Neilson, who was Dundee United manager from 2018 – 2020, and who parted ways with the Jambos in April after almost three years back at the Tynecastle club, said he was delighted to volunteer his time.

“I’m incredibly excited to see where the young people are able to go with their football team,” said Neilson.

“Sport has the potential to empower people by building confidence and community.

“They’ve taken it upon themselves to start a football team, and soon, hopefully, they’ll have their own indoor football pitch to hone their skills.

“I’ll definitely be back and I’m really proud that I was able to help these amazing young people, some of whom have faced unimaginable hardships.”

Why are new school facilities needed?

Seamab’s chairman Chris Stewart said: “There are very few young people who don’t have access to a gym hall.

“It is hard to develop sporting skills during Scottish winters without access to one.

“That is one of many reasons that Seamab’s current school isn’t fit for purpose.

“Through our fundraising drive, we will be able to create a new gym hall, which children can enjoy all year round as part of a revamped school.

“We’re so close to making this project a reality and call on Scottish businesses and government to help us get this over the line.

“We really appreciate the support of people like Robbie, who take the time to support these children in pursuing their passions.”

Seamab is a charity that provides care and education for children and young people from across Scotland who have more complex needs and require specialised support.

