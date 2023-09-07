Robbie Neilson: Ex-Dundee United boss helps launch Seamab school team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Robbie Neilson: Ex-Dundee United boss helps launch Seamab school team

The 43-year-old, who parted ways with the Tannadice club in 2020, volunteered to help vulnerable pupils at the Seamab Care and Education school near Kinross

By Michael Alexander
Robbie Neilson helps Seamab launch its first ever football team. Image: Seamab
Robbie Neilson helps Seamab launch its first ever football team. Image: Seamab

Former Dundee United and Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been back on the pitch coaching vulnerable young people who have formed their very own football team.

The 43-year-old volunteered to help pupils at the Seamab Care and Education school at Rumbling Bridge, near Kinross, after learning about their passion for the sport.

The charity provides residential care and education for children and young people across Scotland who have complex needs and require specialised support.

Backing for new school campaign

This year, pupils at the school, which is situated in an old residential property, formed a football team for the first time and recently competed in the Who Cares tournament in Glasgow.

The Kinross-shire charity is currently in the process of raising £5.5 million to build the new school, with plans for a gym hall to enable indoor football for the Scottish winters.

Robbie Neilson helps Seamab launch its first ever football team. Image: Seamab

The power of sport has played a key part in instilling confidence within the pupils.

As previously featured in The Courier, Scottish Rugby legend Chris Paterson, who is Seamab’s official ambassador, and Olympic basketball star Kieron Achara have led coaching sessions in recent months.

‘Incredibly excited’ to help youngsters

Former Scottish football international Robbie Neilson, who was Dundee United manager from 2018 – 2020, and who parted ways with the Jambos in April after almost three years back at the Tynecastle club, said he was delighted to volunteer his time.

“I’m incredibly excited to see where the young people are able to go with their football team,” said Neilson.

“Sport has the potential to empower people by building confidence and community.

Former Scotland rugby internationalist Chris Paterson helping out at Seamab rugby practice in Kinross-shire. Image: Seamab

“They’ve taken it upon themselves to start a football team, and soon, hopefully, they’ll have their own indoor football pitch to hone their skills.

“I’ll definitely be back and I’m really proud that I was able to help these amazing young people, some of whom have faced unimaginable hardships.”

Why are new school facilities needed?

Seamab’s chairman Chris Stewart said: “There are very few young people who don’t have access to a gym hall.

“It is hard to develop sporting skills during Scottish winters without access to one.

“That is one of many reasons that Seamab’s current school isn’t fit for purpose.

“Through our fundraising drive, we will be able to create a new gym hall, which children can enjoy all year round as part of a revamped school.

Seamab school redevelopment plan. Image: Seamab

“We’re so close to making this project a reality and call on Scottish businesses and government to help us get this over the line.

“We really appreciate the support of people like Robbie, who take the time to support these children in pursuing their passions.”

Want to know more about Seamab?

Seamab is a charity that provides care and education for children and young people from across Scotland who have more complex needs and require specialised support.

To donate to support the new school and to contribute towards the provision of regular activities, visit www.seamab.org.uk/donate.

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Picture shows; John Brown. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 06/09/2023
Drink-drive suspect smashed Merc in 100mph A9 chase but told police: 'It wasn't me'
Crieff Road in Perth, near McDiarmid Park.
Fan attacked after leaving St Johnstone v Dundee game
Crown Inn Wynd Car Park in Auchterarder.
Work to extend Auchterarder car park will require four-day closure
Perth Sheriff Court.... Christopher Sharp leaves court....drove away from court after being banned from driving Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
Dundee rapper fined for driving home from Perth court after drug-drive ban
King Charles was crowned.
King Charles III to meet Kinross community groups and residents
Horse riders gather with Emma Cheap to see the Queen's cortege at the side of the M90 Image: Emma Cheape.
The Queen's death: 3 memorable ways Perth & Kinross, Angus, Dundee and Fife communities…
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel poised for public inquiry victory
Keith Payne in a group with Errol Sunday market traders holding a sign saying £30,000
Errol's 'Mr Market' turns terminal cancer diagnosis into a £30,000 force for good
Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre exterior
Fresh blow for Perth city centre as Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre closes its doors
Eljamel campaigners outside Holyrood. Image: Duncan McGlynn.
Watch as Eljamel victims stage hospital-themed protest at Holyrood over disgraced Dundee surgeon

Conversation