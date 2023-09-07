Drink-drive suspect smashed Merc in 100mph A9 chase but told police: ‘It wasn’t me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-drive suspect smashed Merc in 100mph A9 chase but told police: ‘It wasn’t me’

BT engineer John Purdie Brown sped away from police after bringing his Mercedes Benz to a sudden halt in the middle of the road.

By Jamie Buchan
John Purdie Brown went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
A drink-drive suspect smashed into a tree after a 100mph police chase down the A9 – then tried to pretend he had not been behind the wheel.

BT engineer John Purdie Brown accelerated away from police after bringing his black Mercedes Benz to a sudden halt in the middle of the road.

Pursuing officers saw him swerving from lane to lane and narrowly missing other cars before speeding out of sight.

Moments later, they came across his car wrapped round a tree.

Brown, 45, was outside, at the driver’s side of the vehicle.

He told police he was not the driver, but would not say who was.

During his trial at Perth Sheriff Court, police witnesses said the car – with a top speed of 134mph – was full of camping and fishing gear, with no space for anyone else inside.

Prosecutors argued for Brown’s claims to be true, he would have had to have been kidnapped.

Brown’s solicitor said no police searched through the fishing equipment to check if anyone was hiding inside.

Fanciful theory

At the end of the two-day trial, Sheriff Garry Sutherland said there was no reasonable doubt Brown was the driver and any other explanation would be “fanciful”.

He found him guilty of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and refusing to identify the car’s driver.

The trial also heard Brown failed a roadside breath test but he was acquitted of an allegation he refused to provide a urine sample so police could determine his alcohol level.

Sentencing Brown, the sheriff said: “I take into account crashing your vehicle would have cost you a fair amount of money.”

Brown, of Baird Road, Monkton, was disqualified for two years and fined £1,000.

The court heard he will almost certainly lose his job.

Police tip-off

Police had received a tip-off about an alleged drink-driver on the A9 at around 10pm on February 2, the trial was told.

Officers traced the vehicle on the southbound section between Greenloaning and Dunblane.

Brown came to a sudden halt in lane one of the A9 between Greenloaning and Dunblane

When they activated their blue lights, the car came to a sudden halt in a live lane of traffic.

PC Alistair Gordon went to tell the accused to drive to a lay-by because he was posing a danger to other traffic.

Brown hit the accelerator and sped away at more than 100mph.

No other driver

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said, despite his claims, Brown must have been the driver that night.

“During the police pursuit there was no opportunity for the vehicle to have pulled over and let someone out.

“When police found the vehicle at the Doune junction they saw the accused at the scene.

“There was only one air bag deployed and there were no other doors open.

“And there was no other person in the area.”

She said: “The accused was asked to identify the driver.

“He did not do that and we have no evidence that speaks to any other driver.”

The prosecutor said: “At one point, PC Gordon told us he saw the brake lights shimmering on this high spec vehicle because it was being driven so poorly and dangerously that the accused lost control.

“The accused then crashes into a tree with such impact it causes part of the tree to fall down onto the car.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Ms Hodgson added: “If as he claims he was not the driver, the court would have to accept that the vehicle was either stolen or that he had been kidnapped or abducted.”

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, argued police had not searched the fishing and camping gear in the back of the car and could not rule out that someone was hiding among it.

