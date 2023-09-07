Stonehaven rail crash: Network Rail pleads guilty to catalogue of errors that caused tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Stonehaven rail crash: Network Rail pleads guilty to catalogue of errors that caused tragedy

Network Rail has admitted a series of failings which caused the fatal rail crash near Stonehaven in 2020.

By Dale Haslam
The Courier breaking news graphic
The incident occurred at around 5pm today.

Network Rail has admitted a catalogue of errors which caused the Stonehaven train crash tragedy.

The operator confessed to its failures in the decade before the crash, which killed three people in 2020.

It has pled guilty to failing to conduct itself in a way that would prevent people from a risk of serious injury and death.

Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie.
Left to Right: Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie were killed in the crash.

At the High Court in Aberdeen Network Rail has admitted:

  • failing to ensure a drain at the crash scene was built according to design papers;
  • failing to arrange a “handover” meeting with contractors to check the drain had been built properly – some parts were upside down;
  • failing to input details of the drain onto its database so staff did not know it existed and could not order an inspection;
  • not properly training its staff in how to use specialist weather forecasting technology so they could not call an extreme weather action meeting on the morning of the crash;
  • failing to put a speed limit in place at the crash scene, despite severe weather and failing to order the train driver to slow down.
Network Rail/ Stonehaven rail station signs
Network Rail has admitted failings leading to the Stonehaven rail crash. Image: DC Thomson

Records state the train was travelling at 72.8mph at the time of the crash.

A speed restriction could have reduced it to 5mph.

Rail authorities have previously stressed train driver Brett McCullough did nothing wrong by driving at that speed.

The crash on August 12 2020, claimed the lives of Mr McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, who was travelling to work in Fife.

Union slams operator

Mick Lynch said, Secretary-General of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, said: “Network Rail needs to face the full force of the law over the Carmont disaster near Stonehaven to give bereaved families some sense of justice.

“Network Rail’s attitude to safety has been abysmal with staff shortages and 20 recommendations by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch for improvements, most of which were completely ignored by the public body..

“Currently there are massive shortages of staff on the ground, sometimes with a couple of people responsible for hundreds of miles of rail track, often located in areas at high risk of flooding and landslides.

Mick Lynch
Mick Lynch said Network Rail needs “to face the full force of the law”.

“The law must be toughened up regardless of the outcome of this case and corporate manslaughter must be made an option in similar cases in the future.

“Privatisation and the use of profit-hungry contractors on the railway has made the whole network less safe and it is our belief that public ownership would be best for railway workers and passengers.”

More to follow…

More from Courts

Trish Ewan with partner Donald Dinnie on holiday. Image supplied by family.
Stonehaven rail crash: Conductor's partner tells of horrific moment she learned of soulmate's tragedy
Wreckage is removed from the crash site. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven rail crash: Survivor describes being hurled from window on impact
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Stonehaven rail crash: Families hit out at guilty Network Rail and say 'we will…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Picture shows; John Brown. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 06/09/2023
Drink-drive suspect smashed Merc in 100mph A9 chase but told police: 'It wasn't me'
Perth Sheriff Court.... Christopher Sharp leaves court....drove away from court after being banned from driving Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
Dundee rapper fined for driving home from Perth court after drug-drive ban
To go with story by Alan Richardson. John Tervet, Kirriemuir sexual assault trial Picture shows; John Tervet, Kirriemuir sexual assault trial. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 29/08/2023
Kirriemuir groomer plied schoolgirl, 12, with cigarettes and alcohol
Liam Forbes was told to 'put you affairs in order' before returning to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Dundee man planned to sell £16k of cocaine to pay for mum's funeral
The incident occurred at around 5pm today.
Wednesday court round-up — Heightened strength and Tesco abuse
Stonehaven rail crash: Charges accuse Network Rail of fatal failings
Michael Bowie will be sentenced later.
Fife Argos worker arrested in shop for having vile abuse images