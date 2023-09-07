Two people taken to Ninewells after crash near busy Dundee roundabout

Two people were taken to Ninewells Hospital after a crash near a busy roundabout in Dundee.

The collision involved a car and motorcycle.

It happened on Coupar Angus Road, close to the Harefield Road roundabout, at around 8.45am on Thursday.

Two police cars and two ambulances attended the incident in Lochee.

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.44am today to attend a road traffic collision in Dundee.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported two patients to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.