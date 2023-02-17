Cowdenbeath veteran wins luxury motorhome and £20,000 cash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 66-year-old army veteran from Cowdenbeath has scooped a motorhome and cash prize worth £144,000.

William Allan was surprised with a new Hymer Ml-T CrossOver worth £123,840 when competition firm Best of the Best (BOTB) turned up at his home this week.

But that wasn’t all he won, with William finding £20,000 in cash stashed inside the luxurious motorhome.

William, who served in the Army for 13 years, said: “It is absolutely surreal and the news has still not properly sunk in.

“The best thing I ever won was a bottle of red wine and I didn’t even drink it.

NC500 trip planned

“I was waiting for a parcel so that’s what I thought it was when the door went.”

The Fife man, who plays international lawn bowls, is planning to travel the North Coast 500 in his new vehicle – a 516-mile scenic route around the north coast of Scotland, starting and ending at Inverness Castle.

“We have done bits of the North Coast 500, but to do the full thing in this motorhome would be amazing,” he said.

Christian Williams from BOTB presented the prize to William on Valentines Day.

He said: “It was lovely surprising William with such an amazing prize.

“I don’t know what his wife got him for Valentine’s Day, but I think I probably beat it. It was probably the best parcel he has ever received as well.”

The ML-T is based on the Mercedes Sprinter chassis and has a 3.0 litre V6 diesel engine, 188bhp and a top speed of 100mph.

It also features a fully-kitted out kitchen, including three burner cooker, fridge, sink, dining table and seating.

Christian added: “This particular ML-T is equipped with so many batteries and solar panels that you can easily go off grid for up to 10 days.

“Not only that, but it also has a double bed, kitchen, toilet – everything you need to go on a long holiday.

“I can’t think of a better first adventure for the family than the North Coast 500.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

The company was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £48m-worth of cars so far.