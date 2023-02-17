Cowdenbeath veteran wins luxury motorhome and £20,000 cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cowdenbeath veteran wins luxury motorhome and £20,000 cash

By Amie Flett
February 17 2023
William Allan from Cowdenbeath celebrates with BOTB's Christian Williams. Image: BOTB.
William Allan from Cowdenbeath celebrates with BOTB's Christian Williams. Image: BOTB.

A 66-year-old army veteran from Cowdenbeath has scooped a motorhome and cash prize worth £144,000.

William Allan was surprised with a new Hymer Ml-T CrossOver worth £123,840 when competition firm Best of the Best (BOTB) turned up at his home this week.

But that wasn’t all he won, with William finding £20,000 in cash stashed inside the luxurious motorhome.

William, who served in the Army for 13 years, said: “It is absolutely surreal and the news has still not properly sunk in.

“The best thing I ever won was a bottle of red wine and I didn’t even drink it.

NC500 trip planned

“I was waiting for a parcel so that’s what I thought it was when the door went.”

The Fife man, who plays international lawn bowls, is planning to travel the North Coast 500 in his new vehicle – a 516-mile scenic route around the north coast of Scotland, starting and ending at Inverness Castle.

William celebrated his win with his family and Christian. Image: BOTB.

“We have done bits of the North Coast 500, but to do the full thing in this motorhome would be amazing,” he said.

Christian Williams from BOTB presented the prize to William on Valentines Day.

He said: “It was lovely surprising William with such an amazing prize.

“I don’t know what his wife got him for Valentine’s Day, but I think I probably beat it. It was probably the best parcel he has ever received as well.”

The ML-T is based on the Mercedes Sprinter chassis and has a 3.0 litre V6 diesel engine, 188bhp and a top speed of 100mph.

It also features a fully-kitted out kitchen, including three burner cooker, fridge, sink, dining table and seating.

Christian added: “This particular ML-T is equipped with so many batteries and solar panels that you can easily go off grid for up to 10 days.

“Not only that, but it also has a double bed, kitchen, toilet – everything you need to go on a long holiday.

William plans to travel the NC 500 with his new wheels. Image: BOTB.

“I can’t think of a better first adventure for the family than the North Coast 500.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

The company was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £48m-worth of cars so far.

