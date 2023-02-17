Angus trade workers set to strike over difference in pay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction workers in Montrose are set to strike for two days after failing to negotiate a wage increase.

The skilled workforce of Altrad Babcock are unhappy with the disparity in wages between themselves and the unskilled workers onsite.

This comes as a result of Altrad’s inability to pay the same rates as other subcontractors on the Montrose site due to supposed cost restrictions put in place by GSK.

Currently workers from Altrad are taking home £2.37 per hour less than their trade equivalents from Billfinger UK.

The initial strike will last for two days and is due to start 00.01am February 22 and will run until 23.59pm on February 24.

Altrad Babcock workers

Approximately 16 workers will go on strike at the Montrose plant.

Eight core members of staff and an additional eight who were brought in to cover the increased workload.

Altrad Babcock rejected appeals from the GMB Union to raise employees wages due to financial restrictions.

Altrad are subcontracted by GlaxoSmithKline to complete engineering works so the Montrose firm do not directly employ the aggrieved workers.

GSK are the largest employers in Montrose and turned over £8.9 billion profits in 2022.

While CEO Emma Walmsley saw a 17% pay increase taking her salary to £8.3 million.

A spokesperson for GSK stated: “Our Montrose site remains open and we do not anticipate any impact on our people or operations as a result of this industrial action.”

Union action

GMB Scotland Organiser Dominic Pritchard has called for GSK to step in and resolve the issue.

He said: “It is ludicrous for any construction and maintenance contract that the rates of pay for a labourer would be more than a time-served tradesperson.

“This is a direct consequence of the contract constraints major employers place on subcontractors to maximise their profits.”

The strike comes at a time when the country is in the grips of a devastating cost-of-living crisis.

“GMB is very clear this is not sustainable for our members caught in the grip of the biggest cost of living crisis in forty years, it can’t continue unchallenged.

“Unless GSK recognise and help resolve this there will be strike action next week in Montrose.”

Altrad Babcock did not respond to a request to comment.