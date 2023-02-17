Angus trade workers set to strike over difference in pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus trade workers set to strike over difference in pay

By Glen Barclay
February 17 2023, 2.34pm Updated: February 17 2023, 5.58pm
GSK's premises in Montrose. Image: Paul Reid.
GSK's premises in Montrose. Image: Paul Reid.

Construction workers in Montrose are set to strike for two days after failing to negotiate a wage increase.

The skilled workforce of Altrad Babcock are unhappy with the disparity in wages between themselves and the unskilled workers onsite.

This comes as a result of Altrad’s inability to pay the same rates as other subcontractors on the Montrose site due to supposed cost restrictions put in place by GSK.

Currently workers from Altrad are taking home £2.37 per hour less than their trade equivalents from Billfinger UK.

The initial strike will last for two days and is due to start 00.01am February 22 and will run until 23.59pm on February 24.

Altrad Babcock workers

Approximately 16 workers will go on strike at the Montrose plant.

Eight core members of staff and an additional eight who were brought in to cover the increased workload.

Altrad Babcock rejected appeals from the GMB Union to raise employees wages due to financial restrictions.

Subcontracted workers from Altrad Babcock are set to strike at the GSK facility in Montrose.

Altrad are subcontracted by GlaxoSmithKline to complete engineering works so the Montrose firm do not directly employ the aggrieved workers.

GSK are the largest employers in Montrose and turned over £8.9 billion profits in 2022.

While CEO Emma Walmsley saw a 17% pay increase taking her salary to £8.3 million.

A spokesperson for GSK stated: “Our Montrose site remains open and we do not anticipate any impact on our people or operations as a result of this industrial action.”

Union action

GMB Scotland Organiser Dominic Pritchard has called for GSK to step in and resolve the issue.

He said: “It is ludicrous for any construction and maintenance contract that the rates of pay for a labourer would be more than a time-served tradesperson.

“This is a direct consequence of the contract constraints major employers place on subcontractors to maximise their profits.”

The strike comes at a time when the country is in the grips of a devastating cost-of-living crisis.

“GMB is very clear this is not sustainable for our members caught in the grip of the biggest cost of living crisis in forty years, it can’t continue unchallenged.

“Unless GSK recognise and help resolve this there will be strike action next week in Montrose.”

Altrad Babcock did not respond to a request to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Andy Jassy said Amazon staff must return to offices (Isaac Brekken/AP)
Amazon orders staff to return to office at least three days a week
NatWest shares fell after it issued a disappointing outlook for 2023 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Banks drag FTSE lower on disappointing NatWest outlook
The DUP has used its veto to bring down devolution in protest at the protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Protocol: Key questions answered
England’s £2 cap on bus fares will now run until June 30 (Tony Smith/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
£2 cap on bus fares in England extended
(PA)
British Airways owner IAG set to rebound to profit
(Chris Radburn/PA)
Asda announces 10% pay rise for hourly-paid store workers
Purplebricks maintained that the business and brand has ‘significant value’ (Purplebricks/ PA)
Purplebricks eyes sale after slashing costs and warning of losses
EDF made its profits from producing electricity, not from supplying it to households (Chris Radburn/PA)
EDF sees UK profits jump by £1 billion amid troubles across the channel
More ambulance workers are set to join the dispute after strike ballot results were returned
Thousands more ambulance workers set to join strikes over pay and staffing
Collapsed steel firm Aartee Bright Bar is set to be merged with Liberty Steel Group after steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta stepped in to take over the business (Danny Lawson/ PA)
Collapsed Aartee Bright Bar to merge with Liberty Steel after rescue deal

Most Read

1
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
2
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
3
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
4
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
5
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days
6
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
7
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
8
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
9
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile
10
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s

More from The Courier

Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Greenock's George Oakley (L) and Dundee's Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton
Akio celebrates in style. Image: SNS.
3 Queen's Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten…
Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…
Mohammad Bay pictured at home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented