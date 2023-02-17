Workers speak out as Scottish airport strikes begin in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee Airport will be closed for two days as staff begin striking over pay.

It is the first action in a rolling series of strikes that will see planes grounded and airports closed across the Highlands and Islands from next week.

A total of 120 union members are striking over a pay offer from Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL), which they feel is inadequate.

Staff have rejected a five per cent offer. This was the second “enhanced” offer for HIAL staff.

Dave Tozer is a ground security officer at Dundee Airport.

“After the level of inflation over the last few years, and with everyone effectively losing money, these low pay rises aren’t enough.”

In December last year, members of Unite voted by 73.5 per cent in favour of taking strike action.

Sonia Molinari is a senior supervisor in the security team. She was at the picket line on Friday morning.

“We’re in these skilled roles, working 12 hour shifts several times a week.

“The pay needs to match the work we’re doing.”

Sonia has worked for Dundee Airport since 1982, aside from a three year break.

Michelle Dye, also in the security team, stated her message for Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL).

“Start looking after your workers. If you look after your workers, your workers will look out for you.”

‘Fed up’ workers left with ‘no other options’ but to strike

The number of HAIL staff on a salary of less than £25,000 is about 39%. A further 39% earn between £25,000 and £40,000.

Dougie Orchardson is the regional officer of Unite the Union.

“We have been in dispute with the airport for over ten months regarding a pay award and the members are fed up now.

“Our aim today is to get HIAL back round the table with a credible offer so our members can get back to work serving Dundee Airport.”

“There has been industrial action been going on, [but] Dundee is the first airport to take strike action.

“Next week, there is a rolling programme of other airports that will be taking strike action, and this is just the start of it for Dundee.

“If we don’t have a credible offer, we will accelerate the programme to take more industrial action.

“We don’t want to impact Dundee Airport, it is a good airport for serving the community, but unfortunately we have been left with no other options but to do this.”

When will Dundee airport be closed?

Unite members are striking on Friday February 17 and Monday February 20.

Dundee airport will be closed for flights on both of these days.

Further strike action will take place on February 21, 22 and 23 at the HIAL Group’s other airports.

The following airports will be operating as normal on February 21, 22 and 23:

Campbeltown

Dundee

Inverness

Islay

Wick John O’Groats

Kirkwall – Flights on a limited basis between 07.15 and 13.00

The following airports will be closed for flights on February 21, 22 and 23:

Barra

Benbecula

Stornoway

Sumburgh

Tiree

Inglis Lyon is the managing director of Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL).

In a statement, he said: “We apologise in advance for the disruption this action by Unite colleagues will cause for our airlines and passengers. I would urge anyone intending to travel on these dates to contact with their airline.

“The enhanced offer we presented maximised the flexibility within the Scottish Government’s pay policy. However, we remain in dialogue with Transport Scotland [and] the trade unions in an attempt to resolve the matter.”