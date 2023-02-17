Workers speak out as Scottish airport strikes begin in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Workers speak out as Scottish airport strikes begin in Dundee

By Joanna Bremner
February 17 2023, 2.56pm Updated: February 17 2023, 4.48pm
Dave Tozer, ground security officer at Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dave Tozer, ground security officer at Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Dundee Airport will be closed for two days as staff begin striking over pay.

It is the first action in a rolling series of strikes that will see planes grounded and airports closed across the Highlands and Islands from next week.

A total of 120 union members are striking over a pay offer from Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL), which they feel is inadequate.

Staff have rejected a five per cent offer. This was the second “enhanced” offer for HIAL staff.

Dave Tozer is a ground security officer at Dundee Airport.

“After the level of inflation over the last few years, and with everyone effectively losing money, these low pay rises aren’t enough.”

Airport security staff Sonia Molinari and Michelle Dye at the Dundee Airport strikes. They hold Unite the Union flags at the picket line.
Airport security staff Sonia Molinari and Michelle Dye striking on Friday morning. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

In December last year, members of Unite voted by 73.5 per cent in favour of taking strike action.

Sonia Molinari is a senior supervisor in the security team. She was at the picket line on Friday morning.

“We’re in these skilled roles, working 12 hour shifts several times a week.

“The pay needs to match the work we’re doing.”

Sonia has worked for Dundee Airport since 1982, aside from a three year break.

Michelle Dye, also in the security team, stated her message for Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL).

“Start looking after your workers. If you look after your workers, your workers will look out for you.”

‘Fed up’ workers left with ‘no other options’ but to strike

The number of HAIL staff on a salary of less than £25,000 is about 39%. A further 39% earn between £25,000 and £40,000.

Dougie Orchardson is the regional officer of Unite the Union.

“We have been in dispute with the airport for over ten months regarding a pay award and the members are fed up now.

“Our aim today is to get HIAL back round the table with a credible offer so our members can get back to work serving Dundee Airport.”

Dougie Orchardson (Regional Officer Unite the Union) at Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“There has been industrial action been going on, [but] Dundee is the first airport to take strike action.

“Next week, there is a rolling programme of other airports that will be taking strike action, and this is just the start of it for Dundee.

“If we don’t have a credible offer, we will accelerate the programme to take more industrial action.

“We don’t want to impact Dundee Airport, it is a good airport for serving the community, but unfortunately we have been left with no other options but to do this.”

When will Dundee airport be closed?

Unite members are striking on Friday February 17 and Monday February 20.

Dundee airport will be closed for flights on both of these days.

Further strike action will take place on February 21, 22 and 23 at the HIAL Group’s other airports.

The following airports will be operating as normal on February 21, 22 and 23:

  • Campbeltown
  • Dundee
  • Inverness
  • Islay
  • Wick John O’Groats
  • Kirkwall – Flights on a limited basis between 07.15 and 13.00

The following airports will be closed for flights on February 21, 22 and 23:

  • Barra
  • Benbecula
  • Stornoway
  • Sumburgh
  • Tiree

Inglis Lyon is the managing director of Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL).

In a statement, he said: “We apologise in advance for the disruption this action by Unite colleagues will cause for our airlines and passengers. I would urge anyone intending to travel on these dates to contact with their airline.

“The enhanced offer we presented maximised the flexibility within the Scottish Government’s pay policy.  However, we remain in dialogue with Transport Scotland [and] the trade unions in an attempt to resolve the matter.”

