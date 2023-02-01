Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against ‘anti-union agenda’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against ‘anti-union agenda’

By Matteo Bell
February 1 2023, 5.22pm
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson

Dozens of workers – including firefighters – have taken part in a Dundee protest against new UK Government legislation on strikes.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill – which was approved by MPs on Monday – seeks to introduce minimum service levels during strikes for essential professions, such as healthcare workers and firefighters.

It has been called undemocratic by critics, who see the legislation as an attack on the right to strike.

A protest in Dundee’s City Square on Wednesday was attended by workers, trade union reps and members of the public.

Mike Arnott, general secretary of Dundee Trades Union Council. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson

Mike Arnott, general secretary of Dundee Trades Union Council, has labelled the legislation “so unnecessary”.

He said: “There’s no need for it.

“When there’s a strike in the public services, the government and trade unions always negotiate staffing levels beforehand.

“We don’t know what impact this bill could have on our ability to strike.

The rally involved various groups. Image: Alan Richardson

“The government is indicating again its ignorance to the importance of industrial relations and the reality of what workers go through on a daily basis.”

The protest came as half a million workers throughout the UK took part in various strikes on Wednesday.

Locally, teachers in Dundee are striking on Thursday while workers in various other areas including public transport and universities have taken part in industrial action in recent weeks.

Firefighters ‘need to be given fair pay and listened to’

Firefighters attending Wednesday’s rally held a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives to fire this year – including Fife firefighter Barry Martin, who died after a blaze at the former Jenners store in Edinburgh, and three people who died in the New County Hotel fire in Perth.

Simon Leroux, north area secretary of the Fire Brigades Union Scotland, said: “It’s a democratic right to withdraw your labour.

“The Tory government are trying to take that away.

Simon Leroux from FBU Scotland. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson

“It goes against everything the trade unions stand for. This is an anti-union agenda.

“Firefighters are essential to society and we need to be given fair pay and listened to.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Minimum Service Levels Bill was voted through the House of Commons this week without amendment, and will now proceed to scrutiny in the House of Lords.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after 'shambolic' dismissal
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims' DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
Styeve Finan wearing Dundee Utd scarf.
STEVE FINAN: Walkout by my fellow Dundee United fans is a sad sign of…
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Teenage girl 'shaken' after being assaulted by man in Dundee
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Trains between Dundee and Arbroath resume after signal fault
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Man, 38, charged over 'ram-raid' at Broughty Ferry shop
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Toddler 'killed during game of hide-and-seek' child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Grove Academy dad's frustration at 'delay' in dealing with bullying of daughters
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Ian Doig: Architect and former proprietor of Milton House, Monifieth

Most Read

1
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
3
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
4
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
5
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
6
Rosyth resident Mary MacLeod at her grandparents' grave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife woman distraught after three-month fight with funeral director over headstone error
7
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
8
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
9
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
5 major questions posed by Dundee United’s deadline day damp squib
10
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s

More from The Courier

Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
St Johnstone got win at Motherwell with best 90 minute display of the season,…
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of…
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Dundee United fans in 'Asghar Out' protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Wednesday court round-up — Footballer on a high and head stamp thugs
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers
2
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Angus Council financial health placed on critical list ahead of new budget
Protesters in Dundee City Square. Image: Alan Richardson
Campaign credited for November lamb price lift

Editor's Picks

Most Commented