Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against ‘anti-union agenda’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of workers – including firefighters – have taken part in a Dundee protest against new UK Government legislation on strikes.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill – which was approved by MPs on Monday – seeks to introduce minimum service levels during strikes for essential professions, such as healthcare workers and firefighters.

It has been called undemocratic by critics, who see the legislation as an attack on the right to strike.

A protest in Dundee’s City Square on Wednesday was attended by workers, trade union reps and members of the public.

Mike Arnott, general secretary of Dundee Trades Union Council, has labelled the legislation “so unnecessary”.

He said: “There’s no need for it.

“When there’s a strike in the public services, the government and trade unions always negotiate staffing levels beforehand.

“We don’t know what impact this bill could have on our ability to strike.

“The government is indicating again its ignorance to the importance of industrial relations and the reality of what workers go through on a daily basis.”

The protest came as half a million workers throughout the UK took part in various strikes on Wednesday.

Locally, teachers in Dundee are striking on Thursday while workers in various other areas including public transport and universities have taken part in industrial action in recent weeks.

Firefighters ‘need to be given fair pay and listened to’

Firefighters attending Wednesday’s rally held a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives to fire this year – including Fife firefighter Barry Martin, who died after a blaze at the former Jenners store in Edinburgh, and three people who died in the New County Hotel fire in Perth.

Simon Leroux, north area secretary of the Fire Brigades Union Scotland, said: “It’s a democratic right to withdraw your labour.

“The Tory government are trying to take that away.

“It goes against everything the trade unions stand for. This is an anti-union agenda.

“Firefighters are essential to society and we need to be given fair pay and listened to.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Minimum Service Levels Bill was voted through the House of Commons this week without amendment, and will now proceed to scrutiny in the House of Lords.”