Perth New County Hotel fire victims named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth New County Hotel fire victims named by police

By Emma Duncan
January 6 2023, 3.14pm Updated: January 6 2023, 5.24pm
(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell.
(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell. Images: Police Scotland.

Three people who died in a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth have been named.

Two women, one man and a dog died in the blaze at the County Place hotel in the early hours of Monday morning.

The women have been named by police as sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47. Both are from Aberdeen.

The other is 38-year-old Keith Russell, originally from Edinburgh.

Donna’s dog Joey, a three-year-old King Charles Spaniel also died in the blaze.

Donna Janse Van Rensburg and her dog Joey
Donna Janse Van Rensburg and her dog Joey died in the fire at New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Police Scotland.

The sisters’ family has not released a statement, while Keith’s family said: “Keith was a loving father and loved by all his family.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Investigation into New County Hotel fire ongoing

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of those who died as well as the many people affected by this incident.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

“I would like to again thank all the emergency services and partner agencies involved as well as the local community for their patience while inquiries are carried out.”

Some of the hotel’s staff returned to the scene on Thursday afternoon to pay their respects and reflect on the tragedy.

The New County Hotel.
The New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Courier exclusively revealed that the hotel was told to make 21 improvements following an inspection on December 12, three weeks before the fire.

A week later owner Rashid Hussain was served three health and safety notices by Perth and Kinross Council, one of which said guests did not feel safe at night.

Earlier this week, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he was “concerned” to hear about issues reported by guests in the weeks leading up to the blaze.

Mr Hussain has not responded to repeated requests for comment on the fire and safety concerns.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
Fiona Perry is Scotland's first mobile dental hygienist. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fiona is all smiles as Perthshire mobile dental service geared for success
New Perth CAB employees Dawna Ashby and Steven Laurie were hired to cope with the number of people who need help with energy bills. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Perth Citizens Advice Bureau brings in more staff to cope with cost of living…
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Intoxicated' Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
Scottish schools are struggling to recruit teachers. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher recruitment alarm as nearly 100 posts readvertised
A traditional haggis for Burns Night.
5 venues in Perthshire to toast a delicious Burns Night
Maheni Arthur.
New Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio production explores black British community's relationship with Covid-19 vaccine
Councillor William Robertson by Loch Leven. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Thomson
Loch Leven toxic algae problems 'clearly getting worse', says councillor
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Niall McGinn has left Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee confirm Niall McGinn exit as Glentoran move nears
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
Ian Murray said most of the available deals are loans. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented