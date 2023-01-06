Perth New County Hotel fire victims named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people who died in a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth have been named.

Two women, one man and a dog died in the blaze at the County Place hotel in the early hours of Monday morning.

The women have been named by police as sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47. Both are from Aberdeen.

The other is 38-year-old Keith Russell, originally from Edinburgh.

Donna’s dog Joey, a three-year-old King Charles Spaniel also died in the blaze.

The sisters’ family has not released a statement, while Keith’s family said: “Keith was a loving father and loved by all his family.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Investigation into New County Hotel fire ongoing

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of those who died as well as the many people affected by this incident.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

“I would like to again thank all the emergency services and partner agencies involved as well as the local community for their patience while inquiries are carried out.”

Some of the hotel’s staff returned to the scene on Thursday afternoon to pay their respects and reflect on the tragedy.

The Courier exclusively revealed that the hotel was told to make 21 improvements following an inspection on December 12, three weeks before the fire.

A week later owner Rashid Hussain was served three health and safety notices by Perth and Kinross Council, one of which said guests did not feel safe at night.

Earlier this week, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he was “concerned” to hear about issues reported by guests in the weeks leading up to the blaze.

Mr Hussain has not responded to repeated requests for comment on the fire and safety concerns.