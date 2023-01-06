EXCLUSIVE: Perth hotel hit with 3 council health and safety improvement notices fortnight before fatal fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: Perth hotel hit with 3 council health and safety improvement notices fortnight before fatal fire

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 6 2023, 5.45am Updated: January 6 2023, 9.27am
The New County Hotel, where three people died in the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The New County Hotel, where three people died in the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Three health and safety improvement notices were issued to the New County Hotel in Perth two weeks before the fire that killed three people.

The Courier can reveal Perth and Kinross Council served the notices on the owner on December 19.

These addressed concerns over night-time safety, windows and flooring in the building.

That was just a fortnight before three people and a dog perished in a blaze at the venue.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davidson alongside Jason Sharp, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service local senior officer, at Monday’s fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The hotel had been given until January 31 to make improvements.

It has not been confirmed whether any work had been carried out between the notices being issued and the fire.

News of the health and safety issues come after The Courier also revealed a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service audit called for 21 separate improvements to be carried out at the New County Hotel earlier in December.

Guests at hotel ‘did not feel safe at night’

The council’s improvement notices were served on owner Rashid Hussain, trading as Perth Hospitality Ltd, whose address was listed as London.

It followed a visit by a council environmental health officer.

They claimed the hotel was in contravention of various health and safety regulations.

Police at the entrance to the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Among the issues highlighted in one of the improvement notices was that “guests do not feel safe within the hotel during the night as the front door is left unlocked”.

The notice said Mr Rashid, as the owner, had “failed to properly assess the risks associated with the hotel” being left with no “competent” staff overnight, given its city centre location.

He was told he must “properly assess” the risks to safety of guests, any staff that may be present, and to the hotel itself, through people who are not guests being able to access the building at night.

Windows ‘presented risk to health and safety’

Meanwhile, a further notice raised concerns about windows in the hotel.

It stated that there were a number of broken window units, including in rooms 203, 106 and 101.

The officer also said a risk assessment for the premises identified that window restrictors should be fitted to all windows at first floor level and above.

It said: “A number of the windows do not have restrictors fitted and are capable of being fully opened.

Flames at the New County Hotel in Perth.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday. Image: Lukas Kuba

“It is considered that when fully open, the windows present a risk to health and safety.”

A third notice addressed the condition of flooring in communal areas and guest rooms in the hotel.

Issues included:

  • Uneven flooring in room 107
  • Raised carpets on the stairs presenting trip hazards
  • Loose tape being used as a temporary repair on one stair carpet needing to be removed and a permanent repair carried out
  • The edge of the step into the bathroom in room 101 being damaged
  • Areas of torn and split carpet in communal and guest areas
Perth hotel fire New County Hotel
The hotel on County Place. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It said that failure to comply with the notices by the date set was an offence.

It also told Mr Hussain he had the right to appeal within 21 days of the notices being served.

Mr Hussain has not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Courier in recent days.

Council: Inappropriate to comment

A spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “It would be inappropriate for us to comment given the police investigation under way.”

Earlier this week, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he was “concerned” to hear about online reviews from guests in the months before the fire detailing safety concerns and complaining about the condition of the hotel.

A joint police and fire investigation into the fire is continuing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
Andrew Stobbs mounted a £1750 raid on the Raj Mahal in Kinross: Image: Facebook/ Google.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire 'dog breeding' farm trial delayed for third time
Shake-up removes 'absent' Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs
An aerial view of the West Kinfauns site which could soon have lodges and a four-star hotel. Image: ICA/Morris Leslie.
Next steps revealed for Perthshire leisure hub with luxury hotel and museum
There could be some flooding on local roads. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross and Angus residents warned over potential flooding
Kinross chef Sarah Rankin has been busy since appearing on MasterChef in 2022. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Kinross MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to launch new cookbook
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
Baroness Veronica Linklater was a reforming Liberal peer.
Baroness Veronica Linklater of Butterstone: Prison reformer and peer

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni was a stunt double for Ronaldo and Neymar. Image: SNS
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: Meet the Arbroath ace who did skill drills for Neymar and…
Kevin O'Hara is looking forward to making his return. Image: SNS.
Kevin O'Hara 'not surprised' familiar face has Edinburgh on the rise after using call-off…
Paul McMullan spins away in celebration after notching for Dundee against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.
Paul McMullan wants new Dundee deal as he admits surprise at lack of contract…
Watt is out the speculation. Image: SNS
Dundee United to ‘embrace’ any Tony Watt interest: ‘We want people talking about our…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented