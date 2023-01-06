‘Little and large’ twins from Dalgety Bay taking judo world by storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

‘Little and large’ twins from Dalgety Bay taking judo world by storm

By Claire Warrender
January 6 2023, 5.50am Updated: January 6 2023, 6.11am
The twins compete in different weight categories. Image: Gavin Yates.
The twins compete in different weight categories. Image: Gavin Yates.

Dalgety Bay judo twins are taking the sport by storm.

Twelve-year-olds Lewis and Elliot Yates are preparing for next month’s English Open after an exceptional 2022, which saw them both land major prizes.

However, while the Dalgety Bay pair have been involved in the sport since the age of six they do not compete against each other due to their remarkable size difference.

Dalgety Bay judo twins Elliot and Lewis Yates.
Elliot, left, and Lewis Yates have had a successful year in judo. Image: Gavin Yates.

Described by dad Gavin as the “little and large twins”, Elliot is almost a full head taller than his brother.

And he takes on older boys in the under 60kg category.

Meanwhile, Lewis is the current Scottish champion in the under 42kg section.

Between them they have raked in a haul of medals, delighting proud Gavin and wife Fiona.

Here’s what the boys won in 2022

The Inverkeithing High School pupils both won the Judo Scotland Grand Prix awards in their weight categories in November.

And they were excited to receive their prizes from Commonwealth Games double gold medallist Sarah Adlington.

Lewis with Commonwealth gold medallist Sarah Adlington. Image: Gavin Yates.
Dalgety Bay judo twins Lewis and Elliot practice at home
The boys practice their holds at home in Dalgety Bay. Image: Gavin Yates.

The Grand Prix awards are decided on results from Judo Scotland’s four events in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness and Lanarkshire.

And the twins were on the podium in every round of the series.

Lewis took away the boys under-13, under 42kg award.

And Elliot scooped the award in his weight category.

Both then earned further success at the Scottish National Closed Championships, with Lewis claiming the boys under-15 title in his weight, and Elliot winning bronze.

Dalgety Bay judo twins preparing for further success this year

The lads were pupils at Donibristle Primary in Dalgety Bay when they took up the sport.

And they are still with original coach Callum Woods of Destination Judo in Kirkcaldy.

They also train with Danderhall Judo Club in Edinburgh.

The Dalgety Bay judo twins with their coach Callum Woods
Lewis and Elliot with coach Callum Woods. Image: Gavin Yates.

They’re now preparing for an exciting 2023 season, with the English Open closely followed by the British Schools Championships in March.

And Lewis has also been selected for the Scotland Development Team.

Lewis and Elliot eventually hope to follow in the footsteps of fellow-Inverkeithing High student Kirsty Marsh, who represented Scotland at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Proud mum Fiona Yates said: “The boys have worked really hard but couldn’t do it without their brilliant coaches, Callum and Davie Reilly.”

Other winning judo fighters from Fife

The twins are not the only Destination Judo siblings to notch up success last year.

Dunfermline sisters Tabitha and Joss Callaghan won silver medals at the British Championships.

Meanwhile, Cowdenbeath fighter James Rutherford took gold in the Scottish Championships, the Welsh Open and the British Championships.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Darren Reynolds fell asleep and crashed on Burntisland High Street. Image: Facebook/ Fife Jammer Locations.
Sleeping Fife driver told he could have killed child in high street crash
Craigtoun Hospital flats plan would transform the building
Flats plan could secure new beginning for former Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews
Cardenden Primary. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Inspectors tell Fife Council to support teachers at Cardenden Primary amid concerns over pupils'…
Newport Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.
Newport Primary given positive report card from inspectors
Police and fire investigation officers on Whyte Rose Terrace, Methil, on Thursday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fire investigators and forensics officers at scene of Methil death as probe continues
Stephen Whyte.
Rapist former doorman jailed for 15 years for campaign of terror in Fife
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies 'serious deficiencies' in tragic Kirkcaldy woman's treatment
Zoe Maclean.
Fife racist put on ‘Indian accent’ in court as she denied calling shopkeeper 'suicide…
Bernadette outside the new clinic at Cadham Pharmacy in Glenrothes
Glenrothes pharmacy doubles in size as demand for services soars amid GP shortages
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
Andrew Stobbs mounted a £1750 raid on the Raj Mahal in Kinross: Image: Facebook/ Google.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire 'dog breeding' farm trial delayed for third time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented