‘Little and large’ twins from Dalgety Bay taking judo world by storm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dalgety Bay judo twins are taking the sport by storm.

Twelve-year-olds Lewis and Elliot Yates are preparing for next month’s English Open after an exceptional 2022, which saw them both land major prizes.

However, while the Dalgety Bay pair have been involved in the sport since the age of six they do not compete against each other due to their remarkable size difference.

Described by dad Gavin as the “little and large twins”, Elliot is almost a full head taller than his brother.

And he takes on older boys in the under 60kg category.

Meanwhile, Lewis is the current Scottish champion in the under 42kg section.

Between them they have raked in a haul of medals, delighting proud Gavin and wife Fiona.

Here’s what the boys won in 2022

The Inverkeithing High School pupils both won the Judo Scotland Grand Prix awards in their weight categories in November.

And they were excited to receive their prizes from Commonwealth Games double gold medallist Sarah Adlington.

The Grand Prix awards are decided on results from Judo Scotland’s four events in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness and Lanarkshire.

And the twins were on the podium in every round of the series.

Lewis took away the boys under-13, under 42kg award.

And Elliot scooped the award in his weight category.

Both then earned further success at the Scottish National Closed Championships, with Lewis claiming the boys under-15 title in his weight, and Elliot winning bronze.

Dalgety Bay judo twins preparing for further success this year

The lads were pupils at Donibristle Primary in Dalgety Bay when they took up the sport.

And they are still with original coach Callum Woods of Destination Judo in Kirkcaldy.

They also train with Danderhall Judo Club in Edinburgh.

They’re now preparing for an exciting 2023 season, with the English Open closely followed by the British Schools Championships in March.

And Lewis has also been selected for the Scotland Development Team.

Lewis and Elliot eventually hope to follow in the footsteps of fellow-Inverkeithing High student Kirsty Marsh, who represented Scotland at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Proud mum Fiona Yates said: “The boys have worked really hard but couldn’t do it without their brilliant coaches, Callum and Davie Reilly.”

Other winning judo fighters from Fife

The twins are not the only Destination Judo siblings to notch up success last year.

Dunfermline sisters Tabitha and Joss Callaghan won silver medals at the British Championships.

Meanwhile, Cowdenbeath fighter James Rutherford took gold in the Scottish Championships, the Welsh Open and the British Championships.