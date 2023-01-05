EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 5 2023, 12.54pm Updated: January 5 2023, 5.32pm
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel after a fatal fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A fire safety audit at the New County Hotel in Perth ordered 21 improvements be made just three weeks before a blaze which killed three people and a dog.

The report listed eight areas of concern, with the issues to be addressed within 28 days.

It followed an inspection on December 12, three weeks before the fatal fire at the hotel on January 2 in which three people – understood to be two women and a man – died, as well as a dog.

Their identities are yet to be confirmed.

Three people died in the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The audit by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said existing fire safety arrangements were not considered appropriate.

It also revealed issues with emergency lighting, fire doors and escape routes at the County Place hotel.

It is not known what improvements, if any, were made between the report being sent to the hotel on December 16, and the fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire on Monday. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

Rashid Hussain, director of Perth Hospitality – which owns the hotel – did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Eight areas of concern were listed in the audit, each highlighting issues to be addressed.

The Courier has listed these issues below, with quotes from the report:

1 – Fire safety risk assessment

The fire risk assessment should be reviewed and any required changes made to ensure continued compliance with fire safety legislation

2 – Testing and maintenance

• Emergency lighting system should be serviced and inspected by a competent person and any defects rectified

• Emergency lighting system should be tested monthly and results recorded

3 – Means of escape

Following a recent inspection of the emergency lighting system, the report identified deficiencies and recommended system upgrade.

These deficiencies should be addressed so the premises should be provided with lighting in escape routes to ensure in the event of a fire, illumination is provided to assist in escape and to aid staff in implementing the emergency fire action plan.

They included:

  • Equipment defects
  • Inadequate coverage in areas such as the kitchen, front entrance and rear of building
  • Issues affecting periodic testing of the system.
Flames at the New County Hotel in Perth.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning. Image: Lukas Kuba

4 – Fire doors

An inspection of fire doors found various doors did not provide the correct fire resistance.

For example:

  • Fire doors missing strips and seals
  • Fire door from kitchen to stairwell missing rebate, strips and seals
  • Confirmation required the fire resistance is equal to the compartment boundary it forms part of
  • Cross corridor door on second floor with only two hinges and not closing due to catching on carpet
  • Door to boiler room not closing on to rebate and missing strips and seals
Flowers left outside the New County Hotel. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A survey of all doors identified as fire doors should be carried out to confirm they meet the required fire resistance and display the appropriate signage as required.

5 – Measures to prevent risk from fire

  • Recommendation is made that a competent person should inspect the electrical mains installation within the premises at suitable intervals
  • The periodic gas safety inspection of the boilers had been completed but no supporting documentation was available at the time of the audit
  • Though information at the time of the audit indicated the kitchen gas appliances are no longer in use, it is recommended a suitably qualified person/organisation is consulted regarding requirements for periodic gas safety inspections

6 – Measures to prevent spread of fire and smoke

  • With regard to stairwell between the first and second floor, where the integrity of walls or ceilings has been breached, fire resistance should be assessed and if required reinstated
  • With regard to boiler plant and electrical supply intake rooms, where the integrity of walls or ceilings has been breached, fire resistance should be assessed and if required reinstated
  • Air transfer grills in the bar and reception may allow the passage of smoke and fire to the first floor and fire may spread unchecked. A survey should be carried out
  • Each floor separating a storey within a premises used for sleeping accommodation should be a compartment floor with the fire resistance required to prevent the spread of fire to or from another part of the same building. Compartmentation can be compromised by the installation of pipework and cabling which has passed through walls and floors and where plaster/plaster board has been breached. A survey should be carried out to ensure the required fire resistance.
An investigation at the hotel is ongoing. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

7 – Fire warning and detection system

Due to false alarms caused by accidental/malicious activation of manual ‘break glass’ call points, it is recommended hinged covers are installed on manual call points in public/guest access parts of the building.

A hinged cover on a call point can be a deterrent where there is potential for malicious operation or accidental damage.

8 – Fire drills

Fire drills should be carried out periodically to ensure all employees understand the emergency fire action plan, including all relevant personal evacuation needs, to:

  • Confirm they are familiar with the operation of the plan
  • Evaluate the effectiveness of the plan
  • To identify any weaknesses in the evacuation strategy

This instruction and training should be recorded and endorsed by the employee’s signature.

A spokesperson for SFRS declined to comment on the report due to an ongoing investigation into the fire.

It has emerged just days after Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he was “concerned” about issues reported by guests in the weeks leading up to the fire.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney visited the hotel in the aftermath of the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Asked about posts on sites like Tripadvisor and Booking.com, the MSP for Perthshire North told The Courier: “I’ve seen some of these points been raised.

“These issues raise concerns, that’s why it’s important that we have a full, proper and comprehensive investigation as there always is in the circumstances where there is a fatality involved.

“Fire death is relatively rare within Scotland, which means that when it happens it’s just altogether and more deeply shocking and has to be properly understood and examined.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented